Sun, 05 Mar 2023

«Back to Home

NHL roundup: Bruins bounce Rangers for 10th straight win

Field Level Media
05 Mar 2023, 17:05 GMT+10

Charlie Coyle collected a goal and an assist to fuel the streaking Boston Bruins to a 4-2 victory over the visiting New York Rangers on Saturday afternoon.

Tomas Nosek, captain Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak also scored for the Bruins, who have won 10 in a row. Boston's current win streak dates to Feb. 14 and marks the franchise's first double-digit run since a 12-game stretch in 2013-14. Linus Ullmark made 24 saves for Boston.

Bergeron converted in the third period before Pastrnak capped the scoring with his team-leading 44th goal. Tyler Bertuzzi handed out the primary assist on Coyle's goal, logging his first point while playing in first game as a Bruin. He was acquired from the Detroit Red Wings in a trade on Thursday.

Alexis Lafreniere scored both goals and Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves for New York, which slipped to 2-5-1 in its last eight games.

Sabres 5, Lightning 3

Tage Thompson and Jeff Skinner had a power-play goal and an assist apiece to lead host Buffalo to a win over Tampa Bay.

Vinnie Hinostroza, Tyson Jost and Jack Quinn netted goals while goaltender Eric Comrie (8-8-0) stopped 33 shots. In the first of eight March road games, Tampa Bay got two markers from Alex Killorn and one from Brayden Point. Goalie Brian Elliott made 29 saves.

At the end of a board battle behind Elliott in the second period, Hinostroza one-timed his second goal off a pass from Casey Mittelstadt at 5:35 for Buffalo's first lead. Jost backhanded in a tally, his sixth, at 12:30. Quinn made it 4-1 with his 12th marker with 14 seconds left in the frame.

Islanders 4, Red Wings 1

Captain Anders Lee scored twice in the third period as New York recorded four unanswered goals in a win over Detroit in Elmont, N.Y.

Zach Parise and Kyle Palmieri also scored for the Islanders, who moved one point ahead of the Pittsburgh Penguins into the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Ilya Sorokin made 22 saves for the Islanders. Captain Dylan Larkin scored in the second period and Magnus Hellberg made 32 saves for the Red Wings, who have lost five straight games (0-4-1).

The Islanders put the game away with two insurance goals in a span of 1:41 late in the third period. Defenseman Noah Dobson's shot from the slot clipped off the stick of Palmieri with 4:19 left before Lee scored seconds after a Red Wings turnover.

Jets 7, Oilers 5

Defense was nonexistent as leads came and went in Winnipeg's victory over visiting Edmonton.

Josh Morrissey was the best Jet, scoring twice and adding an assist. Mark Scheifele and Morgan Barron each had a goal and an assist. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 30 pucks and was especially excellent in the third.

Leon Draisaitl led the Oilers with three goals, while Evan Bouchard had three helpers. Jack Campbell made 32 saves in net. Connor McDavid was limited to one assist.

Senators 5, Blue Jackets 2

Defenseman Travis Hamonic recorded his first career two-goal game, Tim Stutzle also scored twice and Jacob Chychrun had one with an assist for his first Ottawa points as the hosts earned their fifth straight victory, beating Columbus.

In his 13th season, Hamonic had just three goals during the current campaign entering this contest, but broke out in this game. Meanwhile, Chychrun shined in his second game since Ottawa acquired him from Arizona. Stutzle's goals were Nos. 30 and 31 -- extending his career-high total. Ottawa is amid a 12-3-1 stretch as it pushes to move into playoff position in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, Jack Roslovic and Patrik Laine scored for Columbus, which entered on a 4-2-2 stretch. One night after making 31 saves in Friday's 4-2 loss to Seattle, the Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins allowed four goals on 23 shots before being pulled with 16:56 remaining in the second period.

Panthers 4, Penguins 1

Sam Bennett and Aleksander Barkov -- both back from injuries -- combined for one goal and two assists as host Florida defeated Pittsburgh in Sunrise, Fla.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves for the Panthers, who beat the Penguins for the first time in three tries. Bennett, who had missed six straight games, scored one goal. Florida also got goals from Aaron Ekblad, Eetu Luostarinen and Carter Verhaeghe. Barkov, who had missed three games due to a hand injury, had two assists.

Casey DeSmith made 38 saves for Pittsburgh. Jason Zucker had his three-game goal-scoring streak snapped. Kris Letang scored for the Penguins, who had their four-game win streak halted.

Stars 7, Avalanche 3

Jason Robertson had two goals and one assist, Joe Pavelski had a goal and an assist and host Dallas beat Colorado.

Wyatt Johnston, Mason Marchment, Miro Heiskanen and Radek Faksa also scored goals, Roope Hintz had two assists and Jake Oettinger had 32 saves for the Stars.

For Colorado, Samuel Girard had a goal and two assists, Andrew Cogliano and Evan Rodrigues also scored, Alex Newhook had two assists and Keith Kinkaid had eight saves in relief of Alexandar Georgiev (five goals allowed, 14 saves). The Avalanche have surrendered seven goals in consecutive games.

Capitals 8, Sharks 3

Craig Smith scored twice in Washington's four-goal second period and the visitors rallied for a win against San Jose.

Alex Ovechkin scored two third-period goals for Washington, which has won the first two games of a three-game California swing. Rasmus Sandin had three assists and Gabriel Carlsson had two in their Capitals debuts. Vincent Iorio had an assist in his NHL debut and Darcy Kuemper made 38 saves.

The Sharks took a 1-0 lead on a power play at 12:03 of the first period when Karlsson passed to Tomas Hertl, who powered to the net and knocked in his own rebound after Kuemper made the initial save. Alexander Barabanov made it 2-0 at 15:30, scoring from in front of the crease off a pass from Logan Couture. Washington then scored five unanswered goals to take control of the game.

Predators 3, Blackhawks 1

Philip Tomasino, Tyson Barrie and Colton Sissons scored for visiting Nashville in a win against Chicago.

Juuse Saros made 27 saves for the Predators, who have won five of six. Barrie's goal, his first with Nashville since being acquired before the trade deadline, was the game-winner.

Seth Jones scored, and Petr Mrazek made 22 saves for the Blackhawks, who have lost four in a row following a season-long, five-game winning streak.

Canucks 4, Maple Leafs 1

Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller scored short-handed goals 44 seconds apart to highlight a three-goal third period and lead Vancouver to a victory over visiting Toronto.

Andrei Kuzmenko and Nils Aman also scored and Pettersson and Miller each had a goal and an assist for Vancouver, which increased its home win streak to six in a row over Toronto. Brock Boeser added a pair of assists.

John Tavares scored for Toronto and Matt Murray made 20 saves in his first start since suffering an ankle injury Jan. 17.

Wild 3, Flames 0

Joel Eriksson Ek and Matt Boldy both collected one goal and one assist, and Filip Gustavsson recorded his second career shutout as visiting Minnesota claimed a victory over Calgary.

Marcus Foligno also scored for the Wild, who have won four straight games and are on an 8-0-1 roll. Gustavsson made 31 saves for his second shutout of the campaign. Jacob Markstrom stopped 30 shots for the Flames, who have dropped five straight games and have just two wins in their last 10 outings (2-5-3).

Thanks to his club's ability to stifle Calgary's offensive players, Gustavsson had a relatively easy night between the pipes. His biggest stop was a glove save on Tyler Toffoli's short-handed breakaway in the middle of the third period.

Kings 4, Blues 2

Gabriel Vilardi scored a tiebreaking power-play goal with 3:03 left, and Los Angeles held on for a win against visiting St. Louis.

Vilardi received a pass in front of the net from Kevin Fiala, spun and scored to give the Kings their third lead of the game. Fiala followed with an empty-net goal to make it 4-2 with 1:56 left.

Fiala had a goal and an assist, Carl Grundstrom and Adrian Kempe also scored and Joonas Korpisalo made 24 saves in his team debut for the Kings. Korpisalo was acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday in exchange for veteran goalie Jonathan Quick. Robert Thomas and Kasperi

Kapanen scored, and Jordan Binnington made 34 saves for the Blues, who have lost seven of eight.

--Field Level Media

More Nashville News

Access More
Senators stay hot, fly past Jackets

The Nashville News.Net

Wendell Green Jr. leads Auburn past No. 12 Tennessee

The Nashville News.Net

NHL roundup: Knights edge Devils in shootout

The Nashville News.Net

Predators eye playoff push, visit last-place Blackhawks

The Nashville News.Net

Nashville SC hopes for more from star Hany Mukhtar at Red Bulls

The Nashville News.Net

Lightning head to Buffalo after tough times at home

The Nashville News.Net

Pens reacquire C Nick Bonino, reportedly trade for D Dmitry Kulikov

The Nashville News.Net

Kings acquire F Zack MacEwen from Flyers

The Nashville News.Net

No. 23 Kentucky, Arkansas try to shake off tough losses

The Nashville News.Net

NHL roundup: Bruins become fastest to 100 points

The Nashville News.Net

Kevin Lankinen, Predators shut down Panthers

The Nashville News.Net

Red Bulls, Nashville SC battle to 0-0 tie

The Nashville News.Net

Senators, focused on wild-card spot, meet Blue Jackets

The Nashville News.Net

Fire open season against New York City FC

The Nashville News.Net

Mississippi State meets Vanderbilt in game with huge bubble stakes

The Nashville News.Net

Inconsistent Panthers brace for peaking Penguins

The Nashville News.Net

Reports: XFL QB being investigated amid alleged playbook leak

The Nashville News.Net

Reports: Pens acquiring Dmitry Kulikov, Nick Bonino in separate deals

The Nashville News.Net

Reports: Penguins acquiring Nick Bonino from Sharks

The Nashville News.Net

Surprising Blue Jackets look to continue roll against Kraken

The Nashville News.Net

Jason Zucker leads Penguins in OT win vs. Lightning

The Nashville News.Net

Sign up for The Nashville News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

42
Fair in Nashville

All Nashville News Headlines

Two Pakistani brothers going home after 20 years in Guantanamo, without ever being charged

The Nashville News.Net

NHL roundup: Bruins bounce Rangers for 10th straight win

The Nashville News.Net

Top 25 roundup: No. 24 Texas AM upends No. 2 Alabama

The Nashville News.Net

Fire tally late to knot New York City FC, 1-1

The Nashville News.Net

Predators use balanced attack to thwart Blackhawks

The Nashville News.Net

Senators stay hot, fly past Jackets

The Nashville News.Net

Red Bulls, Nashville SC battle to 0-0 tie

The Nashville News.Net

Wendell Green Jr. leads Auburn past No. 12 Tennessee

The Nashville News.Net

Senators, focused on wild-card spot, meet Blue Jackets

The Nashville News.Net

NHL roundup: Knights edge Devils in shootout

The Nashville News.Net

Fire open season against New York City FC

The Nashville News.Net

Predators eye playoff push, visit last-place Blackhawks

The Nashville News.Net

Mississippi State meets Vanderbilt in game with huge bubble stakes

The Nashville News.Net

Nashville SC hopes for more from star Hany Mukhtar at Red Bulls

The Nashville News.Net

Inconsistent Panthers brace for peaking Penguins

The Nashville News.Net

Lightning head to Buffalo after tough times at home

The Nashville News.Net

Reports: XFL QB being investigated amid alleged playbook leak

The Nashville News.Net

Pens reacquire C Nick Bonino, reportedly trade for D Dmitry Kulikov

The Nashville News.Net

Reports: Pens acquiring Dmitry Kulikov, Nick Bonino in separate deals

The Nashville News.Net

Kings acquire F Zack MacEwen from Flyers

The Nashville News.Net

Reports: Penguins acquiring Nick Bonino from Sharks

The Nashville News.Net

No. 23 Kentucky, Arkansas try to shake off tough losses

The Nashville News.Net

Surprising Blue Jackets look to continue roll against Kraken

The Nashville News.Net

NHL roundup: Bruins become fastest to 100 points

The Nashville News.Net

Jason Zucker leads Penguins in OT win vs. Lightning

The Nashville News.Net

Kevin Lankinen, Predators shut down Panthers

The Nashville News.Net

Connor McDavid scalding hot entering Oilers' home-and-home vs. Jets

The Nashville News.Net

Oilers acquire F Nick Bjugstad from Coyotes

The Nashville News.Net

Reports: Oilers acquire F Nick Bjugstad from Coyotes

The Nashville News.Net

No. 12 Tennessee's resiliency to be tested at Auburn

The Nashville News.Net

Antetokounmpos, Filip Forsberg join Nashville SC ownership group

The Nashville News.Net

Connor McDavid extends multi-goal streak as Oilers top Leafs

The Nashville News.Net

Penguins acquire F Mikael Granlund from Predators

The Nashville News.Net

Judge clears portion of Flores v. NFL discrimination suit to proceed

The Nashville News.Net

Tennessee PG Zakai Zeigler (ACL) done for season

The Nashville News.Net

New faces lead Predators into battle vs. Panthers

The Nashville News.Net

Leaky Lightning seek better results in rematch vs. Penguins

The Nashville News.Net

Top 25 roundup: No. 6 Marquette seals outright Big East title

The Nashville News.Net

NHL roundup: Linus Ullmark's record night lifts Bruins

The Nashville News.Net

No. 12 Tennessee cruises past Arkansas

The Nashville News.Net

Penguins score twice late to beat Predators

The Nashville News.Net

Eric Robinson's hat trick carries Jackets past Sabres

The Nashville News.Net

Tennessee PG Zakai Zeigler goes down with leg injury

The Nashville News.Net

Oilers acquire Mattias Ekholm from Predators

The Nashville News.Net

Maple Leafs, Oilers get together after wheeling and dealing

The Nashville News.Net

New Titans GM insists team will keep Ryan Tannehill

The Nashville News.Net

Reports: Oilers acquire Mattias Ekholm from Predators

The Nashville News.Net

No. 23 Kentucky hosts Vanderbilt, looks to extend win streak

The Nashville News.Net

Trade rumors loom over Blackhawks-Coyotes matchup

The Nashville News.Net

2023 NFL Scouting Combine Preview: Offensive Line

The Nashville News.Net

Tennessee News

Two Pakistani brothers going home after 20 years in Guantanamo, without ever being charged

The Nashville News.Net

"North Indian workers need not panic..." TN Guv amid rumours of attack on migrant labourers

The Nashville News.Net

"Strong legal action would be taken": CM Stalin on rumours of attack on migrant workers in TN

The Nashville News.Net

"False propaganda being carried out": Top TN official on alleged assault on migrant workers

The Nashville News.Net

Fire tally late to knot New York City FC, 1-1

The Nashville News.Net

Predators use balanced attack to thwart Blackhawks

The Nashville News.Net

Access More

News Releases

The Nashville News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

13 children among sixty-five Palestinian fatalities in 2023

The Nashville News.Net

Two Pakistani brothers going home after 20 years in Guantanamo, without ever being charged

The Nashville News.Net

Thailand hosts thousands of US troops for annual 'Cobra Gold' drills

The Nashville News.Net

Final Covid mask mandate ends in Hong Kong

The Nashville News.Net

US House China select committee holds first meeting on human rights

The Nashville News.Net

South Korea, US, Japan meet on supply-chain resilience

The Nashville News.Net

Warning of children's 'addiction' to videos, China orders restrictions

The Nashville News.Net

White House sets 30-day deadline for removing TikTok from federal devices

The Nashville News.Net

Nevada air ambulance broke apart in air before crash, says officials

The Nashville News.Net

Mexican malnutrition blamed on junk food, poverty

The Nashville News.Net

Access More
The Nashville News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2023 The Nashville News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.