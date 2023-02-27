Mon, 27 Feb 2023

«Back to Home

Hornets convert G Bryce McGowens to 4-year deal

Field Level Media
27 Feb 2023, 05:55 GMT+10

The Charlotte Hornets converted rookie guard Bryce McGowens' contract to a four-year, $7.4 million deal, ESPN reported Sunday, with the fourth year a team option.

McGowens, 20, was a second-round selection by the Minnesota Timberwolves out of Nebraska in the 2022 draft and was traded to the Hornets on draft night.

He was on a two-way deal with Charlotte, scoring 4.1 points with 1.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 26 games (one start).

McGowens was inactive for the Hornets' past two games after scoring 11 points in 26 minutes of a victory against the San Antonio Spurs on Feb. 15. He has five double-digit point efforts this season, including a career-best 12 points against the Memphis Grizzlies on Nov. 4.

--Field Level Media

More Nashville News

Access More
Top 25 roundup: Arizona St. shocks No. 7 Arizona at buzzer

The Nashville News.Net

No. 11 Tennessee stomps South Carolina for 2nd time this season

The Nashville News.Net

Nashville SC shut down New York City FC, 2-0

The Nashville News.Net

Red-hot 'Hawks hope to extend win streak against Sharks

The Nashville News.Net

Nashville, Hany Mukhtar open by hosting NYCFC

The Nashville News.Net

Ole Miss fires head coach Kermit Davis

The Nashville News.Net

Mikael Granlund, Nino Niederreiter propel Predators past Sharks

The Nashville News.Net

No. 11 Tennessee aims to halt swoon vs. South Carolina

The Nashville News.Net

Predators F Ryan Johansen out 12 weeks following surgery

The Nashville News.Net

Wild take to the road after lengthy homestand, face Jackets

The Nashville News.Net

Reports: Surgery for Preds F Ryan Johansen (foot)

The Nashville News.Net

Top 25 roundup: Arizona State shocks No. 7 Arizona at buzzer

The Nashville News.Net

Timbers sign veteran D Eric Miller to one-year deal

The Nashville News.Net

Predators look to keep playoff hopes alive in visiting Coyotes

The Nashville News.Net

Revolution look for redemption in season opener vs. Charlotte FC

The Nashville News.Net

Florida QB Anthony Richardson is No. 1 bet in top draft pick futures

The Nashville News.Net

NHL roundup: Bruins edge Kraken on Jake DeBrusk's late tip-in

The Nashville News.Net

Bruins acquire D Dmitry Orlov, F Garnet Hathaway from Capitals

The Nashville News.Net

No gun charge for LSU WR Malik Nabers after arrest

The Nashville News.Net

Already in a hole, Preds head to San Jose without top weapon

The Nashville News.Net

Titans release three-time Pro Bowl LT Taylor Lewan

The Nashville News.Net

Sign up for The Nashville News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

52
Cloudy in Nashville

All Nashville News Headlines

Judge: New Mexico wild cattle can be shot from helicopters

The Nashville News.Net

Georgians Head to D.C. to Rally for Student-Loan Debt Cancellation

The Nashville News.Net

Call for diplomacy to end war in Ukraine

The Nashville News.Net

6,542 guns intercepted at US airports in 2022

The Nashville News.Net

Wild look to shut down Blue Jackets again

The Nashville News.Net

Top 25 roundup: Arizona St. shocks No. 7 Arizona at buzzer

The Nashville News.Net

Top 25 roundup: Arizona State shocks No. 7 Arizona at buzzer

The Nashville News.Net

No. 11 Tennessee stomps South Carolina for 2nd time this season

The Nashville News.Net

Timbers sign veteran D Eric Miller to one-year deal

The Nashville News.Net

Nashville SC shut down New York City FC, 2-0

The Nashville News.Net

Predators look to keep playoff hopes alive in visiting Coyotes

The Nashville News.Net

Red-hot 'Hawks hope to extend win streak against Sharks

The Nashville News.Net

Revolution look for redemption in season opener vs. Charlotte FC

The Nashville News.Net

Nashville, Hany Mukhtar open by hosting NYCFC

The Nashville News.Net

Florida QB Anthony Richardson is No. 1 bet in top draft pick futures

The Nashville News.Net

Ole Miss fires head coach Kermit Davis

The Nashville News.Net

NHL roundup: Bruins edge Kraken on Jake DeBrusk's late tip-in

The Nashville News.Net

Mikael Granlund, Nino Niederreiter propel Predators past Sharks

The Nashville News.Net

Bruins acquire D Dmitry Orlov, F Garnet Hathaway from Capitals

The Nashville News.Net

No. 11 Tennessee aims to halt swoon vs. South Carolina

The Nashville News.Net

No gun charge for LSU WR Malik Nabers after arrest

The Nashville News.Net

Predators F Ryan Johansen out 12 weeks following surgery

The Nashville News.Net

Already in a hole, Preds head to San Jose without top weapon

The Nashville News.Net

Wild take to the road after lengthy homestand, face Jackets

The Nashville News.Net

Titans release three-time Pro Bowl LT Taylor Lewan

The Nashville News.Net

Reports: Surgery for Preds F Ryan Johansen (foot)

The Nashville News.Net

US uranium site catches fire

The Nashville News.Net

Titans releasing three-time Pro Bowl LT Taylor Lewan

The Nashville News.Net

Titans releasing LT Taylor Lewan

The Nashville News.Net

How fitness influencers game the algorithms to pump up their engagement

The Nashville News.Net

NHL roundup: Ryan O'Reilly's hat trick leads Leafs

The Nashville News.Net

Top 25 roundup: No. 25 Texas AM hangs on vs. No. 11 Tennessee

The Nashville News.Net

Predators blow lead but edge Canucks in shootout

The Nashville News.Net

No. 25 Texas AM edges No. 11 Vols for 6th straight win

The Nashville News.Net

Report: Rams hiring Chase Blackburn as ST coordinator

The Nashville News.Net

LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested on weapons charge

The Nashville News.Net

Eyeing NCAA Tournament berth, Kentucky out to sweep Florida

The Nashville News.Net

University deans used ChatGPT to console students

The Nashville News.Net

University deans use ChatGPT to console students

The Nashville News.Net

Daniel Jeremiah previews the 2023 NFL Combine

The Nashville News.Net

Top 10 players to watch at the NFL Combine | Daily Brew

The Nashville News.Net

Open Market: Eyeing Free Agent Safeties for Dallas

The Nashville News.Net

2023 State of the Bucs: Wide Receiver

The Nashville News.Net

NFL.com's HBCU Legacy Bowl prospects to watch

The Nashville News.Net

Giants Now: Daniel Jeremiah updates Giants' pick in latest mock draft

The Nashville News.Net

Mock Draft Tracker 4.0: Free agency rapidly approaching

The Nashville News.Net

Tee Martin Named Quarterbacks Coach, Willie Taggart Joins Staff

The Nashville News.Net

Notebook | PFF Analysts Handicap Jets' Search for Veteran QB

The Nashville News.Net

Titans Release LT Taylor Lewan, WR Robert Woods and K Randy Bullock

The Nashville News.Net

Open Market: Cowboys Have Choices at Tight End

The Nashville News.Net

Tennessee News

Judge: New Mexico wild cattle can be shot from helicopters

The Nashville News.Net

Georgians Head to D.C. to Rally for Student-Loan Debt Cancellation

The Nashville News.Net

Call for diplomacy to end war in Ukraine

The Nashville News.Net

6,542 guns intercepted at US airports in 2022

The Nashville News.Net

Hornets convert G Bryce McGowens to 4-year deal

The Nashville News.Net

Familiar faces meet when Nuggets host Clippers

The Nashville News.Net

Access More

News Releases

The Nashville News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

(Op-ed) Israel's strongest ally has limited influence in its affairs

The Nashville News.Net

Judge: New Mexico wild cattle can be shot from helicopters

The Nashville News.Net

Australia, Philippines discuss joint South China Sea patrols

The Nashville News.Net

Chinese provinces offer 30 days paid leave to boost birth rate

The Nashville News.Net

Support for Ukraine largely restricted to Europe, U.S. and allies

The Nashville News.Net

South Korea's fertility rate further declines

The Nashville News.Net

Chinese government: Conflict and war benefit no one

The Nashville News.Net

Former minister charged with revealing state secrets in Denmark

The Nashville News.Net

Tomatoes in short supply in Britain as weather problems strike growers

The Nashville News.Net

Bloomberg: McKinsey to lay off 2,000 staff

The Nashville News.Net

Access More
The Nashville News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2023 The Nashville News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.