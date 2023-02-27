Hornets convert G Bryce McGowens to 4-year deal

The Charlotte Hornets converted rookie guard Bryce McGowens' contract to a four-year, $7.4 million deal, ESPN reported Sunday, with the fourth year a team option.

McGowens, 20, was a second-round selection by the Minnesota Timberwolves out of Nebraska in the 2022 draft and was traded to the Hornets on draft night.

He was on a two-way deal with Charlotte, scoring 4.1 points with 1.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 26 games (one start).

McGowens was inactive for the Hornets' past two games after scoring 11 points in 26 minutes of a victory against the San Antonio Spurs on Feb. 15. He has five double-digit point efforts this season, including a career-best 12 points against the Memphis Grizzlies on Nov. 4.

--Field Level Media