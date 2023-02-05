Sun, 05 Feb 2023

«Back to Home

Matthew Tkachuk shines as Atlantic tops Central in All-Star final

Field Level Media
05 Feb 2023, 09:55 GMT+10

Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings scored three goals, while Matthew Tkachuk of the Florida Panthers collected one goal and one assist on his home ice to lead the Atlantic Division squad to a 7-5 victory over the Central Division in the All-Star Game final Saturday at Sunrise, Fla.

The Atlantic duo dominated the day. Tkachuk, who was named the three-on-three tournament's MVP, collected three goals and five points in his team's 10-6 semifinal victory over the Metropolitan Division, while Larkin scored twice in a three-point game.

Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning scored once and added an assist in the final, while David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins and Rasmus Dahlen of the Buffalo Sabres added single goals. Mitch Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs added three assists after he also contributed three in the semifinal.

Linus Ullmark of the Boston Bruins stopped all six shots he faced in the opening half, among them a breakaway save on Mikko Rantanen in the opening seconds. Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning stopped 11 of 16 shots he faced in the second half.

The champions will share a $1 million prize pool.

Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche collected one goal and two assists for the Central Division, while his teammates Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon posted one goal and one assist. The Central Division advanced to the final by beating the Pacific Division 6-4. Jason Robertson of the Dallas Stars and Clayton Keller of the Arizona Coyotes also scored for the Central.

Juuse Saros of the Nashville Predators blocked 11 of 14 shots in the first half, while Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets made seven saves in the second half.

Tkachuk opened the scoring 36 seconds into the clash with a wraparound goal, and Kucherov doubled the lead at 4:05 with a redirect of a pass from Marner seconds after Ullmark made another clutch stop at the other end of the rink.

Larkin scored on a partial breakaway set up by Marner with 42.2 seconds remaining in the first half to give the Atlantic a 3-0 lead, and added another when he ripped a shot from the slot two minutes into the second half.

Rantanen finally put the Central squad on the board at 4:05 of the second half when he converted the pass from MacKinnon, but Pastrnak scored on a breakaway with 2:46 remaining in the clash.

Robertson kicked off a crazy final couple of minutes by scoring with 73 seconds on the clock only to see Larkin cap his game seven seconds later and make it a 6-2 count and put the game out of reach.

After Keller scored, Dahlin -- seconds after failing to convert on a penalty shot -- tallied with 36 seconds on the clock only to see MacKinnon and Makar score in the dying seconds.

--Field Level Media

More Nashville News

Access More
Jaren Holmes paces No. 13 Iowa State past No. 8 Kansas

The Nashville News.Net

Alex Ovechkin, Sidney Crosby team for NHL Skills win

The Nashville News.Net

Mike Nolan replaces Jeff Fisher as Michigan Panthers coach

The Nashville News.Net

Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman unlikely to play vs. Eagles

The Nashville News.Net

How legalized sports betting has transformed the fan experience

The Nashville News.Net

Florida upends No. 2 Tennessee with second-half rally

The Nashville News.Net

2023 NFL Draft: Projecting all 31 first-round picks

The Nashville News.Net

'Elvis' star Austin Butler recalls meeting Elvis Presley's late daughter Lisa Marie for first time

The Nashville News.Net

Russia exposes names behind US-backed Ukraine biological projects

The Nashville News.Net

Double-amputee shot dead by US police

The Nashville News.Net

Senior Bowl stars share bond with Bears players

The Nashville News.Net

Eastern Illinois to discipline player who swung at fan

The Nashville News.Net

After upset win, Colin Castleton leads Florida against Kentucky

The Nashville News.Net

Mike Nolan replaces Jeff Fisher as coach of Panthers

The Nashville News.Net

No. 25 Auburn opens tough stretch at No. 2 Tennessee

The Nashville News.Net

Top 25 roundup: Florida rallies, stuns No. 2 Tennessee

The Nashville News.Net

Struggling Colorado looking for answers vs. Cal

The Nashville News.Net

Winter Storm Blamed for Two Deaths in Texas

The Nashville News.Net

Titans switching to turf surface for 2023

The Nashville News.Net

No. 2 Tennessee brings hot streak on road, faces Florida

The Nashville News.Net

Man with both legs amputated shot dead by police

The Nashville News.Net

Sign up for The Nashville News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

44
Mostly Cloudy in Nashville

All Nashville News Headlines

US House passes bill limiting tapping of strategic oil reserve

The Nashville News.Net

American population center trending towards south USA

The Nashville News.Net

Matthew Tkachuk shines as Atlantic tops Central in All-Star final

The Nashville News.Net

No. 2 Tennessee outlasts No. 25 Auburn in defensive tussle

The Nashville News.Net

Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko paces Central past Pacific

The Nashville News.Net

Jaren Holmes paces No. 13 Iowa State past No. 8 Kansas

The Nashville News.Net

Eastern Illinois to discipline player who swung at fan

The Nashville News.Net

Alex Ovechkin, Sidney Crosby team for NHL Skills win

The Nashville News.Net

After upset win, Colin Castleton leads Florida against Kentucky

The Nashville News.Net

Mike Nolan replaces Jeff Fisher as Michigan Panthers coach

The Nashville News.Net

Mike Nolan replaces Jeff Fisher as coach of Panthers

The Nashville News.Net

Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman unlikely to play vs. Eagles

The Nashville News.Net

No. 25 Auburn opens tough stretch at No. 2 Tennessee

The Nashville News.Net

How legalized sports betting has transformed the fan experience

The Nashville News.Net

Top 25 roundup: Florida rallies, stuns No. 2 Tennessee

The Nashville News.Net

Florida upends No. 2 Tennessee with second-half rally

The Nashville News.Net

Struggling Colorado looking for answers vs. Cal

The Nashville News.Net

2023 NFL Draft: Projecting all 31 first-round picks

The Nashville News.Net

Winter Storm Blamed for Two Deaths in Texas

The Nashville News.Net

'Elvis' star Austin Butler recalls meeting Elvis Presley's late daughter Lisa Marie for first time

The Nashville News.Net

Titans switching to turf surface for 2023

The Nashville News.Net

Russia exposes names behind US-backed Ukraine biological projects

The Nashville News.Net

No. 2 Tennessee brings hot streak on road, faces Florida

The Nashville News.Net

Double-amputee shot dead by US police

The Nashville News.Net

Man with both legs amputated shot dead by police

The Nashville News.Net

Senior Bowl stars share bond with Bears players

The Nashville News.Net

A Position-by-Position Rundown of Patriots Fits at the Senior Bowl

The Nashville News.Net

Senior Bowl stars laud Getsy for ability to relate to players

The Nashville News.Net

Super Bowl LVII | Eagles daily roundup | February 3, 2023

The Nashville News.Net

Senior Bowl Notebook: Promising prospects turning heads in Mobile

The Nashville News.Net

Colts 2022 Position Recap: Tight Ends

The Nashville News.Net

TWENTYMAN: Senior Bowl Day 2 observations

The Nashville News.Net

Getsy gaining experience, gathering key draft info

The Nashville News.Net

Roster Finalized for 2023 Senior Bowl

The Nashville News.Net

Colts 2022 Position Recap: Running Backs

The Nashville News.Net

Tuesday Mailbag: Jim Wyatt Answers Questions From the Senior Bowl

The Nashville News.Net

Four future Bears excelled at last year's Senior Bowl

The Nashville News.Net

5 things to watch: 2023 Senior Bowl

The Nashville News.Net

Tennessee News

US House passes bill limiting tapping of strategic oil reserve

The Nashville News.Net

American population center trending towards south USA

The Nashville News.Net

Matthew Tkachuk shines as Atlantic tops Central in All-Star final

The Nashville News.Net

No. 2 Tennessee outlasts No. 25 Auburn in defensive tussle

The Nashville News.Net

Frustrated Grizzlies limp into meeting with Raptors

The Nashville News.Net

Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko paces Central past Pacific

The Nashville News.Net

Access More

News Releases

The Nashville News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

New Jersey law allowing state to sue gun industry blocked by court

The Nashville News.Net

US to end COVID-19 emergency declarations on 11th May

The Nashville News.Net

FAA seeks to update its computers after 11,000 US flights delayed

The Nashville News.Net

Biden administration stops approval of export licenses for China's Huawei

The Nashville News.Net

Steady drumbeat of warnings to NATO allies failed to stop Ukraine war

The Nashville News.Net

US House passes bill limiting tapping of strategic oil reserve

The Nashville News.Net

Russian businessman goes on trial in US trial for illegal trade scheme

The Nashville News.Net

NATO, Japan pledge to strengthen ties in face of 'historic' security threat

The Nashville News.Net

Prior to winter storm, Texas tell energy companies to prepare for ice

The Nashville News.Net

TikTok CEO to testify before US Congress in March

The Nashville News.Net

Access More
The Nashville News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2023 The Nashville News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.