Fri, 20 Jan 2023

«Back to Home

Red Wings' losing streak ends with win over Knights

Field Level Media
20 Jan 2023, 16:19 GMT+10

Ville Husso made 33 saves for his first victory in six career starts against Vegas and the Detroit Red Wings snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Golden Knights on Thursday night in Las Vegas.

It was the 15th victory of the season for Husso, who was pulled after two periods Monday against Colorado, having allowed five goals on 22 shots in a 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.

On Thursday, Lucas Raymond, Dominik Kubalik and Joe Veleno scored goals for Detroit, which closed to within five points of the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Alex Pietrangelo and William Karlsson scored goals and Reilly Smith had two assists for Vegas, which has lost three games in a row for the first time this season. Adin Hill stopped 22 of 25 shots as the Golden Knights dropped to just 13-13-0 at T-Mobile Arena this season.

Raymond gave Detroit a 1-0 lead at the 2:45 mark of the first period with his 14th goal of the season. Dylan Larkin set up the score when he stole the puck away from Nicolas Roy, drove down the left wing and slid a pass across to Raymond, who tipped it into the net. It marked the fifth straight game and ninth in the last 10 games that the Golden Knights fell behind 1-0.

Pietrangelo tied it with 37 seconds to go in the period with a one-timer from the top of the left circle that dipped under Husso's glove. It was Pietrangelo's fifth goal of the season and the first goal by a Vegas defenseman in eight games dating back to a 5-4 overtime win over Nashville on New Year's Eve.

The Red Wings regained the lead early in the second period when Kubalik one-timed Oskar Sundqvist's crossing pass through Hill's pads. It was Kubalik's 14th goal of the season.

Veleno made it 3-1 midway through the period when he broke down the right wing and fired a wrist shot past Hill's stick side and off the far post and in for his sixth goal of the season.

Vegas pulled Hill for an extra attacker with 2:15 remaining, and Karlsson made it 3-2 with 43 seconds left when Jack Eichel's pass into the slot caromed off his skate. It was Karlsson's 10th goal of the season.

--Field Level Media

More Nashville News

Access More
NHL roundup: Connor McDavid lifts Oilers over Lightning

The Nashville News.Net

Ducks escape three-goal hole, topple Blue Jackets

The Nashville News.Net

LSU looks to shake shooting slump vs. No. 9 Tennessee

The Nashville News.Net

No. 16 Auburn hands LSU fifth straight loss

The Nashville News.Net

Matching trajectories lead to Blues, Predators matchup

The Nashville News.Net

Revs' Latif Blessing, Dave Romney sign new deals

The Nashville News.Net

Top 25 roundup: No. 13 K-State dunks No. 2 Kansas in OT thriller

The Nashville News.Net

G Kevin Lankinen stands tall as Predators clip Blue Jackets

The Nashville News.Net

Strong finish lifts No. 9 Tennessee at Mississippi State

The Nashville News.Net

Chiefs' Andy Reid, Jaguars' Doug Pederson meet again Saturday

The Nashville News.Net

Browns hire Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator

The Nashville News.Net

Blues' offense returns in victory over Predators

The Nashville News.Net

Chiefs rule out WR Mecole Hardman for Saturday

The Nashville News.Net

Bills, Chiefs, Patriots part of 2023 International Series

The Nashville News.Net

PPA Tour announces 25-event schedule, $5.5 prize purse

The Nashville News.Net

League bottom dwellers battle as Ducks visit Blue Jackets

The Nashville News.Net

USMNT fills out roster for January friendlies

The Nashville News.Net

NHL roundup: Connor McDavid leads streaking Oilers past Kraken

The Nashville News.Net

Seemingly hitting their stride, Avalanche visit Flames

The Nashville News.Net

Titans hire Ran Carthon as general manager

The Nashville News.Net

2023 NFL Draft order set 1-23

The Nashville News.Net

Sign up for The Nashville News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

45
Partly Cloudy in Nashville

All Nashville News Headlines

Nine dead after tornadoes hit US Southeast

The Nashville News.Net

Shareholders sue Southwest Airlines over flight meltdown

The Nashville News.Net

Winning ticket for $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot sold in Maine

The Nashville News.Net

US reports 23 million vehicles involved in crashes in 2019

The Nashville News.Net

Red Wings' losing streak ends with win over Knights

The Nashville News.Net

NHL roundup: Connor McDavid lifts Oilers over Lightning

The Nashville News.Net

Blues' offense returns in victory over Predators

The Nashville News.Net

Ducks escape three-goal hole, topple Blue Jackets

The Nashville News.Net

Chiefs rule out WR Mecole Hardman for Saturday

The Nashville News.Net

LSU looks to shake shooting slump vs. No. 9 Tennessee

The Nashville News.Net

Bills, Chiefs, Patriots part of 2023 International Series

The Nashville News.Net

No. 16 Auburn hands LSU fifth straight loss

The Nashville News.Net

PPA Tour announces 25-event schedule, $5.5 prize purse

The Nashville News.Net

Matching trajectories lead to Blues, Predators matchup

The Nashville News.Net

League bottom dwellers battle as Ducks visit Blue Jackets

The Nashville News.Net

Revs' Latif Blessing, Dave Romney sign new deals

The Nashville News.Net

USMNT fills out roster for January friendlies

The Nashville News.Net

Top 25 roundup: No. 13 K-State dunks No. 2 Kansas in OT thriller

The Nashville News.Net

NHL roundup: Connor McDavid leads streaking Oilers past Kraken

The Nashville News.Net

G Kevin Lankinen stands tall as Predators clip Blue Jackets

The Nashville News.Net

Seemingly hitting their stride, Avalanche visit Flames

The Nashville News.Net

Strong finish lifts No. 9 Tennessee at Mississippi State

The Nashville News.Net

Titans hire Ran Carthon as general manager

The Nashville News.Net

Chiefs' Andy Reid, Jaguars' Doug Pederson meet again Saturday

The Nashville News.Net

2023 NFL Draft order set 1-23

The Nashville News.Net

Browns hire Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator

The Nashville News.Net

No. 25 Arkansas, Missouri try to rebound from disappointing week

The Nashville News.Net

Juuso Parssinen looks for history as Predators meet Jackets

The Nashville News.Net

Sabres, Blackhawks both look for bounce-back win

The Nashville News.Net

NHL roundup: Caps rally for OT win over Islanders

The Nashville News.Net

First-period goals hold up as Predators dump Flames

The Nashville News.Net

Strong start powers Rangers over host Blue Jackets

The Nashville News.Net

Confident Georgia seeks rare win vs. Kentucky

The Nashville News.Net

Cardinals hire Titans' Monti Ossenfort as new general manager

The Nashville News.Net

Ole Miss, South Carolina meet in must-win mode

The Nashville News.Net

FAU ranked in Top 25 for first time ever

The Nashville News.Net

No. 4 Alabama looks to maintain hold on SEC vs. Vanderbilt

The Nashville News.Net

Mississippi State 'very motivated' vs. No. 5 Tennessee

The Nashville News.Net

Sliding Predators seek turnaround, starting against Flames

The Nashville News.Net

Matthew Tkachuk, Panthers visit high-scoring Sabres

The Nashville News.Net

Top 25 roundup: No. 2 Kansas edges No. 14 Iowa State

The Nashville News.Net

Ravens Could Play in London in 2023

The Nashville News.Net

Titans Will Return to London for a Game During 2023 Season

The Nashville News.Net

Buffalo Bills to play in London during 2023 NFL regular season

The Nashville News.Net

Vikings Hold 24th Overall Pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Nashville News.Net

Roster Recap: The offseason is underway

The Nashville News.Net

Los Angeles Chargers 2023 Opponents Finalized

The Nashville News.Net

Eagles sign WR Tyrie Cleveland to the practice squad

The Nashville News.Net

Monster Jam Returning to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in May

The Nashville News.Net

Two mates discuss the Perrottet, and other, costume scandals

The Nashville News.Net

Tennessee News

Nine dead after tornadoes hit US Southeast

The Nashville News.Net

Shareholders sue Southwest Airlines over flight meltdown

The Nashville News.Net

Winning ticket for $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot sold in Maine

The Nashville News.Net

US reports 23 million vehicles involved in crashes in 2019

The Nashville News.Net

Red Wings' losing streak ends with win over Knights

The Nashville News.Net

NHL roundup: Connor McDavid lifts Oilers over Lightning

The Nashville News.Net

Access More

News Releases

The Nashville News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

Denver-area library closed for second time to clean up meth

The Nashville News.Net

Nine dead after tornadoes hit US Southeast

The Nashville News.Net

Italy arrests mafia boss after 30-year pursuit

The Nashville News.Net

N.Y. mayor, critical of Biden, says city cannot accept more migrants

The Nashville News.Net

Religious bias claim against Post Office to be heard by Supreme Court

The Nashville News.Net

Top US lawmaker objects to potential sale of F-16s to Turkey

The Nashville News.Net

Leopard that escaped from Dallas Zoo cage found safe

The Nashville News.Net

Exxon to start up $2 billion Texas oil refinery expansion

The Nashville News.Net

Ex-Supreme Court Bar president Afridi shot dead at Peshawar High Court

The Nashville News.Net

Pentagon ends mandate requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for US military

The Nashville News.Net

Access More
The Nashville News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2023 The Nashville News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.