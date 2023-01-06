Fri, 06 Jan 2023

«Back to Home

Hornets aim to learn lesson from Bucks' bounce-back

Field Level Media
06 Jan 2023, 11:19 GMT+10

The Milwaukee Bucks showed how to snap out of a rut.

The Charlotte Hornets need that recovery plan.

For the Hornets, a step in that quest will come Friday night when they play the Bucks in Milwaukee.

The Bucks have followed a four-game losing streak by winning three of their past four games.

They demonstrated another type of bounce-back effort Wednesday night, squandering a 16-point lead across the last two minutes of regulation and then responding to beat the host Toronto Raptors 104-101 in overtime on Grayson Allen's 3-pointer with about 11 seconds left.

"The NBA, a win is a win," Bucks forward Bobby Portis Jr. said. "We've got a lot of clearing up, for sure. I think we can grow going forward; that's the beauty of the NBA."

The Hornets have lost five of their past six games. Coach Steve Clifford calls this the most difficult part of the team's schedule.

The visit to Milwaukee will mark the beginning of a four-game trip for Charlotte. After that, it will be two games at home vs. Boston, and then the next four games will be on the road.

"It's how you get better if you approach it the right way and that's what we need to do," Clifford said. "You have to figure it out. We have to hang in there right now."

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said he has liked his team's attack mode. That's led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, who scored 55 and 30 points in games on back-to-back nights earlier this week.

"For him to find a way to get us over the top is huge," Budenholzer said.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.7 points per game for the third-highest mark in the league. He didn't play in Milwaukee's 105-96 victory Dec. 3 at Charlotte. Portis scored 20 points to lead the Bucks in that game.

The Hornets might be counting on their effort in that matchup to lift them from the doldrums. Top-tier Milwaukee entered the game with a 15-6 record and is 25-13 now.

"We've played hard most of the year," Clifford said. "That's the thing I've been proud of with these guys."

A good piece of news for the Hornets is that point guard LaMelo Ball has been productive since returning from his latest injury layoff. He has led Charlotte in scoring in five of the past six games and has topped the team in assists in 10 consecutive games. Ball missed the first meeting with Milwaukee.

The Hornets' latest setback in the injury department is twofold. Gordon Hayward missed Wednesday night's loss to Memphis after sitting out late in Monday's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers because of hamstring soreness.

Kelly Oubre Jr., who is averaging a career-best 20.2 points per game this season, reportedly will be out four to six weeks after undergoing hand surgery on Thursday.

"We lost a lot of offensive playmaking with Kelly and Gordon being out," Clifford said.

On the flip side, Dennis Smith Jr. and Cody Martin are back. Both players logged more than 20 minutes in the Memphis game, though they combined for only 11 points on 5-for-15 shooting from the field.

Clifford said they need court time to return to form.

"Dennis and Cody are going to help us a lot," he said. "You've got to give those guys minutes to play."

--Field Level Media

More Nashville News

Access More
Revolution acquire D Dave Romney, re-sign M Nacho Gil

The Nashville News.Net

Revolution acquire D Dave Romney from Nashville SC

The Nashville News.Net

Jack Eichel set to make return when Knights host Penguins

The Nashville News.Net

Chiefs activate WR Mecole Hardman (pelvis) from IR

The Nashville News.Net

Rangers put momentum up against Canadiens

The Nashville News.Net

Rangers' Jimmy Vesey agrees to 2-year extension

The Nashville News.Net

NHL roundup: Rangers snap Hurricanes' record win streak

The Nashville News.Net

Top 25 roundup: K-State offense overpowers No. 6 Texas

The Nashville News.Net

No. 8 Tennessee steamrolls Mississippi State

The Nashville News.Net

Nashville SC sign F Tyler Freeman to 4-year contract

The Nashville News.Net

US House fails to pick Speaker on first ballot for first time in a century

The Nashville News.Net

No. 8 Tennessee looks to extend momentum vs. South Carolina

The Nashville News.Net

Titans pin hopes on little-used QB in division title game vs. Jaguars

The Nashville News.Net

Cowboys covet chance to steal NFC East at Washington

The Nashville News.Net

With win streak ended, Hurricanes move on to Predators

The Nashville News.Net

Union M Daniel Gazdag signs contract as designated player

The Nashville News.Net

Cowboys release WR James Washington

The Nashville News.Net

Uncertainty grows over McCarthy's fate as US House adjourns after 3 failed attempts to elect speaker

The Nashville News.Net

Predators' balanced attack buries Canadiens

The Nashville News.Net

There's no cause for retaliation..., says White House related to curbs on flyers from China

The Nashville News.Net

Roger Goodell offers mental health resources, Week 18 update

The Nashville News.Net

Sign up for The Nashville News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

48
Mostly Cloudy in Nashville

All Nashville News Headlines

Predators beat Hurricanes behind Juuse Saros' 64 saves

The Nashville News.Net

Filip Chytil leads Rangers over Canadiens

The Nashville News.Net

T.J. Oshie tallies twice as Capitals blow past Blue Jackets

The Nashville News.Net

NHL reveals initial All-Stars, including Alex Ovechkin, Sidney Crosby

The Nashville News.Net

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) questionable vs. Titans

The Nashville News.Net

Revolution acquire D Dave Romney, re-sign M Nacho Gil

The Nashville News.Net

No. 8 Tennessee looks to extend momentum vs. South Carolina

The Nashville News.Net

Revolution acquire D Dave Romney from Nashville SC

The Nashville News.Net

Titans pin hopes on little-used QB in division title game vs. Jaguars

The Nashville News.Net

Jack Eichel set to make return when Knights host Penguins

The Nashville News.Net

Cowboys covet chance to steal NFC East at Washington

The Nashville News.Net

Chiefs activate WR Mecole Hardman (pelvis) from IR

The Nashville News.Net

With win streak ended, Hurricanes move on to Predators

The Nashville News.Net

Rangers put momentum up against Canadiens

The Nashville News.Net

Union M Daniel Gazdag signs contract as designated player

The Nashville News.Net

Rangers' Jimmy Vesey agrees to 2-year extension

The Nashville News.Net

Cowboys release WR James Washington

The Nashville News.Net

NHL roundup: Rangers snap Hurricanes' record win streak

The Nashville News.Net

Uncertainty grows over McCarthy's fate as US House adjourns after 3 failed attempts to elect speaker

The Nashville News.Net

Top 25 roundup: K-State offense overpowers No. 6 Texas

The Nashville News.Net

Predators' balanced attack buries Canadiens

The Nashville News.Net

No. 8 Tennessee steamrolls Mississippi State

The Nashville News.Net

There's no cause for retaliation..., says White House related to curbs on flyers from China

The Nashville News.Net

Nashville SC sign F Tyler Freeman to 4-year contract

The Nashville News.Net

Roger Goodell offers mental health resources, Week 18 update

The Nashville News.Net

US House fails to pick Speaker on first ballot for first time in a century

The Nashville News.Net

Oilers look to bounce back while Kraken seek revenge

The Nashville News.Net

Sliding Canadiens seek solutions, finish road trip at Predators

The Nashville News.Net

Senators' defense of home ice continues vs. last-place Blue Jackets

The Nashville News.Net

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard to practice Wednesday

The Nashville News.Net

South Carolina, Vanderbilt enter SEC play with modest win streaks

The Nashville News.Net

No. 8 Tennessee seeks better effort in matchup with Mississippi State

The Nashville News.Net

No. 7 Alabama faces next SEC challenge in Ole Miss

The Nashville News.Net

Falcons cut WR Cameron Batson after arrest

The Nashville News.Net

Titans QB Josh Dobbs named starter in Week 18

The Nashville News.Net

Charleston enters Top 25 for first time in 20 years

The Nashville News.Net

NFL moves Titans-Jaguars to Saturday

The Nashville News.Net

No. 8 Alabama faces next SEC challenge in Ole Miss

The Nashville News.Net

Kraken defeat Islanders, move into tie atop Western wild-card race

The Nashville News.Net

Travis Etienne, Jaguars jolt Texans

The Nashville News.Net

Flyers go for third straight win as Ducks aim to right ship

The Nashville News.Net

Fresh off OT win, Golden Knights out to extend Avs' skid

The Nashville News.Net

Travis Etienne Jr., Jaguars jolt Texans

The Nashville News.Net

Falcons WR Cameron Batson facing five charges

The Nashville News.Net

NHL roundup: Alex Tuch, Sabres knock off Bruins in OT

The Nashville News.Net

NFL star arrested for fighting police officer during traffic stop

The Nashville News.Net

Andre Johnson named finalist for 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame

The Nashville News.Net

Resumen del Juego: Chargers 31 - Rams 10

The Nashville News.Net

Playoff Push 2022: Bucs Await Round One Opponent

The Nashville News.Net

Inbox: This opportunity is all the Packers could ask for

The Nashville News.Net

Tennessee News

Predators beat Hurricanes behind Juuse Saros' 64 saves

The Nashville News.Net

Grizzlies hold off Magic's comeback to win fifth straight

The Nashville News.Net

Filip Chytil leads Rangers over Canadiens

The Nashville News.Net

NHL reveals initial All-Stars, including Alex Ovechkin, Sidney Crosby

The Nashville News.Net

Hornets aim to learn lesson from Bucks' bounce-back

The Nashville News.Net

Tamil Nadu: MRB Covid nurses continue to protest against government, demand permanent jobs

The Nashville News.Net

Access More

News Releases

The Nashville News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

Southwest Airlines resume operations after crippling storm

The Nashville News.Net

UK's Sunak pledges long-term support for Ukraine against Russia

The Nashville News.Net

Japanese emperor gives first New Year's greeting to public since 2020

The Nashville News.Net

Japan scrambles jets to monitor Chinese aircraft carrier

The Nashville News.Net

'Atmospheric river' dumps heavy rain, snow across California

The Nashville News.Net

300 New Year flights delayed, canceled by air traffic outage at Manila airport

The Nashville News.Net

Kim Jong Un orders new ICBM, bigger nuclear arsenal

The Nashville News.Net

Kyodo News: Japan to develop long-range missiles by 2030s

The Nashville News.Net

Defense Ministry: S. Korea conducts successful test of space rocket

The Nashville News.Net

Hong Kong scraps most COVID rules, though masks still mandated

The Nashville News.Net

Access More
The Nashville News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2023 The Nashville News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.