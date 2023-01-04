Report: Hornets F Kelly Oubre Jr. (hand) to miss 4-6 weeks

Charlotte Hornets forward Kelly Oubre Jr. will undergo surgery on a torn ligament in his left hand and is expected to miss four to six weeks, The Athletic reported Tuesday.

Oubre, 27, has missed three of the team's past four games because of the injury. Against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, he played 14 minutes and hit just 2 of 9 shots.

He has a history of left hand injuries. In April 2021, he tore a ligament in his wrist and fractured his palm while a member of the Golden State Warriors.

Oubre is averaging a career-high and team-leading 20.2 points per game to go with 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 35 games (30 starts). Those season numbers best his career averages of 12.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists, amassed in 514 career games (192 starts) with the Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns, Warriors and Hornets.

Charlotte hosts the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday before heading on a four-game road trip.

--Field Level Media