Wed, 04 Jan 2023

«Back to Home

Report: Hornets F Kelly Oubre Jr. (hand) to miss 4-6 weeks

Field Level Media
04 Jan 2023, 03:40 GMT+10

Charlotte Hornets forward Kelly Oubre Jr. will undergo surgery on a torn ligament in his left hand and is expected to miss four to six weeks, The Athletic reported Tuesday.

Oubre, 27, has missed three of the team's past four games because of the injury. Against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, he played 14 minutes and hit just 2 of 9 shots.

He has a history of left hand injuries. In April 2021, he tore a ligament in his wrist and fractured his palm while a member of the Golden State Warriors.

Oubre is averaging a career-high and team-leading 20.2 points per game to go with 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 35 games (30 starts). Those season numbers best his career averages of 12.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists, amassed in 514 career games (192 starts) with the Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns, Warriors and Hornets.

Charlotte hosts the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday before heading on a four-game road trip.

--Field Level Media

More Nashville News

Access More
South Carolina, Vanderbilt enter SEC play with modest win streaks

The Nashville News.Net

No. 7 Alabama faces next SEC challenge in Ole Miss

The Nashville News.Net

Titans QB Josh Dobbs named starter in Week 18

The Nashville News.Net

NFL moves Titans-Jaguars to Saturday

The Nashville News.Net

Kraken defeat Islanders, move into tie atop Western wild-card race

The Nashville News.Net

Flyers go for third straight win as Ducks aim to right ship

The Nashville News.Net

Travis Etienne Jr., Jaguars jolt Texans

The Nashville News.Net

NHL roundup: Alex Tuch, Sabres knock off Bruins in OT

The Nashville News.Net

Falcons WR Cameron Batson arrested after police chase

The Nashville News.Net

NHL roundup: Hurricanes earn team-record 10th straight win

The Nashville News.Net

Predators back on winning track, rout Ducks

The Nashville News.Net

No. 8 Tennessee seeks better effort in matchup with Mississippi State

The Nashville News.Net

Falcons cut WR Cameron Batson after arrest

The Nashville News.Net

Charleston enters Top 25 for first time in 20 years

The Nashville News.Net

No. 8 Alabama faces next SEC challenge in Ole Miss

The Nashville News.Net

Travis Etienne, Jaguars jolt Texans

The Nashville News.Net

Fresh off OT win, Golden Knights out to extend Avs' skid

The Nashville News.Net

Falcons WR Cameron Batson facing five charges

The Nashville News.Net

Delayed penalty leads Golden Knights to OT win over Predators

The Nashville News.Net

Predators look for New Year's Eve celebration in Vegas

The Nashville News.Net

Renowned music legend Ian Tyson passes away at age 89

The Nashville News.Net

Sign up for The Nashville News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

60
Rain in Nashville

All Nashville News Headlines

Migrants bused to home of VP Harris on Christmas Eve

The Nashville News.Net

Oilers look to bounce back while Kraken seek revenge

The Nashville News.Net

Sliding Canadiens seek solutions, finish road trip at Predators

The Nashville News.Net

Senators' defense of home ice continues vs. last-place Blue Jackets

The Nashville News.Net

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard to practice Wednesday

The Nashville News.Net

South Carolina, Vanderbilt enter SEC play with modest win streaks

The Nashville News.Net

No. 8 Tennessee seeks better effort in matchup with Mississippi State

The Nashville News.Net

No. 7 Alabama faces next SEC challenge in Ole Miss

The Nashville News.Net

Falcons cut WR Cameron Batson after arrest

The Nashville News.Net

Titans QB Josh Dobbs named starter in Week 18

The Nashville News.Net

Charleston enters Top 25 for first time in 20 years

The Nashville News.Net

NFL moves Titans-Jaguars to Saturday

The Nashville News.Net

No. 8 Alabama faces next SEC challenge in Ole Miss

The Nashville News.Net

Kraken defeat Islanders, move into tie atop Western wild-card race

The Nashville News.Net

Travis Etienne, Jaguars jolt Texans

The Nashville News.Net

Flyers go for third straight win as Ducks aim to right ship

The Nashville News.Net

Fresh off OT win, Golden Knights out to extend Avs' skid

The Nashville News.Net

Travis Etienne Jr., Jaguars jolt Texans

The Nashville News.Net

Falcons WR Cameron Batson facing five charges

The Nashville News.Net

NHL roundup: Alex Tuch, Sabres knock off Bruins in OT

The Nashville News.Net

Delayed penalty leads Golden Knights to OT win over Predators

The Nashville News.Net

Falcons WR Cameron Batson arrested after police chase

The Nashville News.Net

Predators look for New Year's Eve celebration in Vegas

The Nashville News.Net

NHL roundup: Hurricanes earn team-record 10th straight win

The Nashville News.Net

Renowned music legend Ian Tyson passes away at age 89

The Nashville News.Net

Predators back on winning track, rout Ducks

The Nashville News.Net

Cowboys C Tyler Biadasz to undergo MRI on ankle

The Nashville News.Net

Bucs QB Blaine Gabbert helped rescue family from water landing

The Nashville News.Net

Cowboys send battered Titans to sixth straight loss

The Nashville News.Net

Ducks, building 'chemistry,' take on Predators

The Nashville News.Net

Reports: Titans QB Joshua Dobbs to start vs. Cowboys

The Nashville News.Net

NFL star arrested for fighting police officer during traffic stop

The Nashville News.Net

TIM AND MIKE: Week 17 observations

The Nashville News.Net

Transcript: 1-2-2023 Press conference recapping Texans vs. Jaguars

The Nashville News.Net

Game report: Jaguars 31, Texans 3

The Nashville News.Net

Game that was: "We need Duval to come out"

The Nashville News.Net

Official: Jaguars-Titans at 8:15 Saturday

The Nashville News.Net

Miami Dolphins make roster moves

The Nashville News.Net

Final analysis: The experts on Jaguars-Texans

The Nashville News.Net

COVID Hospitalizations Rise in US, CDC Says

The Nashville News.Net

Spadaro: A sibling rivalry unfolds Sunday at the Linc

The Nashville News.Net

Transcripts: 12-29-2022 Press Conferences ahead of Texans vs. Jaguars

The Nashville News.Net

Week in Review | Jaguars, J.J. Watt and some punter love

The Nashville News.Net

Jacksonville Jaguars, Week 17 | Know Your Foe

The Nashville News.Net

Ten things: Jaguars-Texans

The Nashville News.Net

Friday update: "It's important we keep momentum"

The Nashville News.Net

Road to Victory: Eagles will have to take care of business Sunday

The Nashville News.Net

Week 17: Jaguars playoff scenarios

The Nashville News.Net

Thursday insider: "We have to do it every week "

The Nashville News.Net

Tennessee News

Migrants bused to home of VP Harris on Christmas Eve

The Nashville News.Net

Report: Hornets F Kelly Oubre Jr. (hand) to miss 4-6 weeks

The Nashville News.Net

1 Ayyappan devotee killed, 2 injured in road accident in TN's Dindigul

The Nashville News.Net

Highly productive big men on display when Jazz host Kings

The Nashville News.Net

Oilers look to bounce back while Kraken seek revenge

The Nashville News.Net

Sliding Canadiens seek solutions, finish road trip at Predators

The Nashville News.Net

Access More

News Releases

The Nashville News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

Defense Ministry: S. Korea conducts successful test of space rocket

The Nashville News.Net

Hong Kong scraps most COVID rules, though masks still mandated

The Nashville News.Net

China's Xi: COVID-19 pandemic entering new phase after reopening

The Nashville News.Net

U.S. to expand border expulsions for Cubans, Nicaraguans and Haitians

The Nashville News.Net

Keystone oil pipeline repaired, restarted in US

The Nashville News.Net

US Mega Millions lottery rises to $640 million

The Nashville News.Net

Japan to require COVID-19 tests for all visitors from China

The Nashville News.Net

National Guard checks homes for winter storm victims in Buffalo, NY

The Nashville News.Net

Laptop fire forces Lufthansa flight to land at Chicago O'Hare

The Nashville News.Net

France to provide Poland with 2 satellites, receiving station

The Nashville News.Net

Access More
The Nashville News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2023 The Nashville News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.