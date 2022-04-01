Fri, 01 Apr 2022

«Back to Home

Senators, Red Wings turn calendar seeking improvement

Field Level Media
01 Apr 2022, 07:55 GMT+10

The Ottawa Senators and Detroit Red Wings will begin a stretch of three meetings in 12 days when they face off on Friday night in Detroit.

It's the first of back-to-back games between the two Atlantic Division rivals who have yet to play each other this season. The two teams also play on Sunday in Ottawa and again on April 12 in the Motor City.

Both teams will be glad to turn the page on the calendar following poor March performances.

Ottawa, which has lost its last two games, went 4-10-1 in March. The Red Wings, who have dropped four in a row, were even worse, going an NHL-worst 3-8-3 during the month.

Perhaps even more troubling for Jeff Blashill's squad was the way they lost. The Red Wings, who were still in the hunt for a possible playoff berth heading into the All-Star break, allowed six or more goals five times in March. The losses included a head-scratching 9-2 home loss to the Western Conference's worst team, Arizona, and an 11-2 beatdown at Pittsburgh on Sunday.

The loss to the Penguins was particularly troubling. Pittsburgh became the first team to score 11 goals in a game in the salary cap era and the first to do it since Washington in 2003. It also was just the third time since 1996 that a team scored 11 goals in a game.

"It's not acceptable," captain Dylan Larkin, who has scored 28 goals, said afterward. "We just can't show up like that."

The Red Wings played better but still lost in their next game on Wednesday, a 5-4 overtime loss at home to the red-hot New York Rangers. Garnering a point in that contest was bittersweet because Detroit blew leads of 2-1, 3-2 and 4-3, yielding a power-play goal to Chris Kreider with 3:38 left in regulation that tied it 4-4.

"At the end of the day, we have the lead late," Blashill said. "We've got to find a way to kill a penalty."

Andrew Copp won it for the Rangers 1:34 into overtime.

"We gave up four (goals) in regulation, so that's not perfect," Blashill said. "But I thought we were better in a lot of ways defensively. Way better. Sunday is Sunday. That obviously was no good but I thought we were way better in a lot of ways. It's unfortunate we lost an assignment on the winning goal. You want to find a way to win that game. You feel better about yourself."

"There are positives to take out of this," added Larkin. "Our work ethic, our compete, the things that we've talked about all year. We had those. But it doesn't feel good to come up short again."

Ottawa comes in off a 4-1 loss at Nashville on Tuesday as Juuse Saros turned away 36 of 37 shots. Brady Tkachuk scored his career-best 23rd goal of the season on the power play to give the Senators a quick 1-0 lead. But Ottawa finished just 1-for-6 on the power play and Connor Brown was also stopped by Saros on a penalty shot.

"I think (Saros) took some of our confidence away with the saves he made," Ottawa coach D.J. Smith said.

--Field Level Media

More Nashville News

Access More
NHL fines Bruins' Taylor Hall, Predators' Tanner Jeannot

The Nashville News.Net

Michael McCarron tallies twice as Predators pound Senators

The Nashville News.Net

Democrats Push Toward Vote on Jackson for Supreme Court

The Nashville News.Net

With Senators coming to town, Predators have history on their side

The Nashville News.Net

Predators edge Flyers on Tanner Jeannot's late tally

The Nashville News.Net

NHL roundup: Flames outscore Oilers in offensive explosion, 9-5

The Nashville News.Net

No. 3 Michigan ends South Dakota's run, makes first Elite Eight

The Nashville News.Net

Roster Move: Bears sign QB Trevor Siemian

The Nashville News.Net

New overtime rule passes for postseason

The Nashville News.Net

Inbox: It's a win-win for both sides

The Nashville News.Net

'Tomlin's Takes' on OT, Mitch, Flores and FAs

The Nashville News.Net

NHL roundup: Avs edge Flames in battle of division leaders

The Nashville News.Net

Islanders grab four straight goals in win over Blue Jackets

The Nashville News.Net

Wild eye on seventh straight win, Wild face struggling Flyers

The Nashville News.Net

NHL roundup: Penguins hang 11 goals on Red Wings

The Nashville News.Net

Canucks put late-season charge up against Blues

The Nashville News.Net

Jared Spurgeon's OT goal propels Wild past Jackets

The Nashville News.Net

Louisville powers past Tennessee into Elite Eight

The Nashville News.Net

Inbox: There always will be a tomorrow

The Nashville News.Net

Titans, The Dairy Alliance Hit the Road for 2022 T-Rac School Shows

The Nashville News.Net

NFL Annual Meeting: Pederson impressed

The Nashville News.Net

Sign up for The Nashville News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

49
Cloudy in Nashville

All Nashville News Headlines

Well-fed 500-pound bear living near US university captured, relocated

The Nashville News.Net

Biden's approval falls to lowest level, Democrats wary of midterms

The Nashville News.Net

Senators, Red Wings turn calendar seeking improvement

The Nashville News.Net

Predators can't look past improving Sabres

The Nashville News.Net

US Public School Libraries Pressured to Remove Certain Books

The Nashville News.Net

NHL fines Bruins' Taylor Hall, Predators' Tanner Jeannot

The Nashville News.Net

NHL roundup: Avs edge Flames in battle of division leaders

The Nashville News.Net

Michael McCarron tallies twice as Predators pound Senators

The Nashville News.Net

Islanders grab four straight goals in win over Blue Jackets

The Nashville News.Net

Democrats Push Toward Vote on Jackson for Supreme Court

The Nashville News.Net

Wild eye on seventh straight win, Wild face struggling Flyers

The Nashville News.Net

With Senators coming to town, Predators have history on their side

The Nashville News.Net

NHL roundup: Penguins hang 11 goals on Red Wings

The Nashville News.Net

Predators edge Flyers on Tanner Jeannot's late tally

The Nashville News.Net

Canucks put late-season charge up against Blues

The Nashville News.Net

NHL roundup: Flames outscore Oilers in offensive explosion, 9-5

The Nashville News.Net

Jared Spurgeon's OT goal propels Wild past Jackets

The Nashville News.Net

No. 3 Michigan ends South Dakota's run, makes first Elite Eight

The Nashville News.Net

Louisville powers past Tennessee into Elite Eight

The Nashville News.Net

Roster Move: Bears sign QB Trevor Siemian

The Nashville News.Net

Inbox: There always will be a tomorrow

The Nashville News.Net

New overtime rule passes for postseason

The Nashville News.Net

Titans, The Dairy Alliance Hit the Road for 2022 T-Rac School Shows

The Nashville News.Net

Inbox: It's a win-win for both sides

The Nashville News.Net

NFL Annual Meeting: Pederson impressed

The Nashville News.Net

'Tomlin's Takes' on OT, Mitch, Flores and FAs

The Nashville News.Net

Hot Topics From Titans HC Mike Vrabel at the NFL Owners Meetings

The Nashville News.Net

Inbox: It's one more guy who can play in any situation

The Nashville News.Net

Major upgrades coming to Brentwood Town Centre Station in Burnaby, B.C.

The Nashville News.Net

Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador invest in recreation, green, rural and public transit infrastructure

The Nashville News.Net

Media Advisory -St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador

The Nashville News.Net

1 of Elvis Presley's Songs Has Lyrics About a Country Singer

General

Tennessee News

Well-fed 500-pound bear living near US university captured, relocated

The Nashville News.Net

Biden's approval falls to lowest level, Democrats wary of midterms

The Nashville News.Net

Spurs, Blazers make desperate last push for playoffs

The Nashville News.Net

Senators, Red Wings turn calendar seeking improvement

The Nashville News.Net

Predators can't look past improving Sabres

The Nashville News.Net

Grizzlies, Suns meet in showdown of West heavyweights

The Nashville News.Net

Access More

News Releases

The Nashville News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

USA approves 2nd booster shots for those 50 years old and over

The Nashville News.Net

Yale employee pleads guilty to stealing $40 million in electronics

The Nashville News.Net

US seeks new local lithium sources for batteries

The Nashville News.Net

Well-fed 500-pound bear living near US university captured, relocated

The Nashville News.Net

Iditarod punishes 3 mushers for sheltering dogs in windstorm

The Nashville News.Net

US Congressman Fortenberry resigns after convicted of lying to FBI

The Nashville News.Net

Biden's approval falls to lowest level, Democrats wary of midterms

The Nashville News.Net

Afghan women banned from flying without male chaperone by Taliban

The Nashville News.Net

As danger builds, time for world to rid itself of nuclear weapons

The Nashville News.Net

19,000 people evacuated due to Colorado wildfire

The Nashville News.Net

Access More
The Nashville News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2022 The Nashville News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.