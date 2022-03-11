Fri, 11 Mar 2022

Hornets, Pelicans running out of breathing room in playoff race

Field Level Media
11 Mar 2022, 07:19 GMT+10

The Charlotte Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans are both clinging to play-in spots as they prepare to meet Friday night in New Orleans.

The Hornets, who have lost 13 of their last 17 games, are in a virtual tie with Atlanta for the ninth spot in the Eastern Conference, 1 1/2 games ahead of Washington.

The 10th-place Pelicans hold a 1 1/2-game lead over Portland in the Western Conference.

Both teams have made their positions less comfortable in recent games. The Hornets have lost their last two games and the Pelicans have lost three games in a row.

New Orleans has played its last two games without leading scorer Brandon Ingram, who is expected to miss at least three more games because of a hamstring strain.

"It's an opportunity for all of our guys to step up and take advantage of Brandon not playing," coach Willie Green said. "It's hard to make up for what he does, but there are things our guys can do."

CJ McCollum scored 32 points in each of the last two games -- a loss at Memphis on Tuesday and a home loss against Orlando on Wednesday.

"Obviously, we're missing a very talented player who does a lot for us offensively and defensively," McCollum said. "He doesn't just do it with the ball but also by creating shots for other people, so there's a little bit more attention and more double-teams."

Jonas Valanciunas, who had just 10 points and two rebounds against Memphis, had 30 points and 15 rebounds against Orlando.

But it wasn't enough for the Pelicans, who have fallen behind by 21, 20 and 16 points in the first quarters of the last three games.

"We did a poor job to start again," Valanciunas said after the loss to the Magic. "We weren't making open threes, and we were doing a poor job on defense. We couldn't score, too. The shots just weren't falling, but that's on us."

The Hornets won't have to deal with Ingram, but they will have to cope with McCollum, who has averaged 27.1 points in 12 games with New Orleans since being acquired in a trade with Portland last month.

Charlotte has not fared well against exceptional scorers in its last two games. Kyrie Irving scored 50 points in Brooklyn's 132-121 victory on Tuesday and Jayson Tatum scored 44 in Boston's 115-101 win on Wednesday.

"(Tatum) was just hitting shots," said PJ Washington, who tied with Miles Bridges for a team-high 17 points apiece. "I feel like we were playing good defense on him. He found a way to make shots. He's a great player and that's what great players do."

LaMelo Ball added 15 points, but he had six turnovers in the first half, which ended with the Celtics holding a 52-48 lead that ballooned to as many as 21 points during the fourth quarter.

"We've just got to keep making the right reads, keep sharing it," Hornets coach James Borrego said. "The intention was there, the execution was poor."

--Field Level Media

Hornets, Pelicans running out of breathing room in playoff race

The Nashville News.Net

Moving on after ugly loss, Mavs visit Rockets

The Nashville News.Net

Surging Knicks take three-game win streak to Memphis

The Nashville News.Net

Reports: Titans releasing G Rodger Saffold in cost-saving move

The Nashville News.Net

Assembly polls results: BJP's victory in UP serves as testimony of PM Modi's governance, says TN party chief K Annamalai

The Nashville News.Net

Ducks look to rebound against Predators

The Nashville News.Net

