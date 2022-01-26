Wed, 26 Jan 2022

«Back to Home

Original Six rivals Red Wings, Blackhawks struggling for consistency

Field Level Media
26 Jan 2022, 08:19 GMT+10

The Chicago Blackhawks head to Detroit with a four-game losing streak. The Red Wings were defeated in a back-to-back set over the weekend. They've won just three of their last 11 games.

One of those Original Six teams will get back on track when they square off on Wednesday.

The Blackhawks are0-2-2 during the slide, including a 2-0 blanking by Colorado on Monday. Chicago has scored just six goals in those four games.

"We need to find a way to produce a little bit, create a little bit more O-zone time and keep the puck a little bit more," forward Patrick Kane said.

The Avalanche extended their home winning streak to 16 games, so the Blackhawks joined a parade of teams that have come up empty in Colorado. Chicago had 24 shots on goal, five fewer than the Avalanche, who broke the deadlock on a power-play tally midway through the second period. Colorado added an insurance goal at 6:41 of the third.

"It's frustrating as a coach and I know as a player how it can be frustrating and it can creep in," interim coach Derek King said. "We've just got to keep these guys, their energy up, keep their heads up. There's no 'poor me' here, we just continue to build. We're doing a lot of good things out there. Especially against these good teams, I think we raise our game.

"It's trying to keep that raising the game to that level and we'll get there. It doesn't matter who we play. We'll build from it and hopefully we go into Detroit and get some points going here."

Marc-Andre Fleury did what he could to keep his team within striking range, making 27 saves. He has started nine of the last 10 games.

Chicago is wrapping up a three-game road trip before hosting Colorado on Friday. The Red Wings had no trouble solving Fleury in the teams' first meeting this season in Chicago on Oct. 24.

Detroit scored four second-period goals en route to a 6-3 victory. Rookie forward Lucas Raymond recorded his first career hat trick and added an assist.

Opponents have gotten much more physical with Raymond over the past two months and his production has nose-dived. He's scored just one goal since Dec. 1.

Detroit lost its most recent home game in overtime to Dallas 5-4 on Friday. The Stars tied the game with 1:03 left in regulation. The Red Wings then went to Nashville and dropped a 4-1 decision on Saturday.

"We should have won (Friday). We're sitting there in position to win it and we should have won, and (Saturday) we could have won the game," Detroit coach Jeff Blashill said. "It's not like we were hemmed in and hanging on by any stretch. It was a fairly even game; they had a few more chances than we did."

Detroit failed to convert on five power plays, including a four-minute man advantage spanning the first and second periods. The Predators scored the game's first goal on one of their power plays.

"We let them have a power-play goal, and we didn't get anything on ours," defenseman Marc Staal said. "You lose the special teams game, especially on the road, it's tough to win. It definitely played a part in it."

--Field Level Media

More Nashville News

Access More
No. 18 Tennessee out to continue rise vs. Florida

The Nashville News.Net

Philipp Grubauer on a roll, leads Kraken against Predators

The Nashville News.Net

How many bones do penguins have?

The Nashville News.Net

Tim Stutzle scores deciding goal to lift Senators past Blue Jackets

The Nashville News.Net

NHL roundup: Oilers turn back Flames, end skid at 7 games

The Nashville News.Net

Matt Duchene's big night helps Predators defeat Red Wings

The Nashville News.Net

Bengals defeat Titans on FG as time expires, 19-16

The Nashville News.Net

Losing streak over, Predators return home to face Red Wings

The Nashville News.Net

Titans' power play: Derrick Henry returning to face Bengals

The Nashville News.Net

WNBPA hints at impending WNBA expansion

The Nashville News.Net

'Disappointed' UNC heads to Wake Forest in search of a win

The Nashville News.Net

No. 19 LSU stumbles into matchup with Texas AM

The Nashville News.Net

Auburn ascends to No. 1 for first time ever

The Nashville News.Net

NHL roundup: Sidney Crosby's SO goal lifts Pens past Jets

The Nashville News.Net

Defensive issues plague Sens, Jackets ahead of battle

The Nashville News.Net

Top 25 roundup: No. 24 Vols knock off No. 13 LSU in SEC battle

The Nashville News.Net

Santiago Vescovi, No. 24 Tennessee handle No. 13 LSU

The Nashville News.Net

Reports: Derrick Henry won't be on snap count vs. Bengals

The Nashville News.Net

Blues' Ville Husso shuts out Kraken

The Nashville News.Net

Action split as Titans' Derrick Henry returns vs. Bengals

The Nashville News.Net

Titans RB Derrick Henry activated, expected to start vs. Bengals

The Nashville News.Net

Sign up for The Nashville News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

39
Fair in Nashville

All Nashville News Headlines

New US policy to attract foreign science, tech students

The Nashville News.Net

Tennessee man awarded $9 million after restaurant serves bleach

The Nashville News.Net

Juice prices surge due to worst orange shortage since WWII

The Nashville News.Net

Original Six rivals Red Wings, Blackhawks struggling for consistency

The Nashville News.Net

Reports: Titans parting ways with four assistant coaches

The Nashville News.Net

No. 18 Tennessee out to continue rise vs. Florida

The Nashville News.Net

No. 19 LSU stumbles into matchup with Texas AM

The Nashville News.Net

Philipp Grubauer on a roll, leads Kraken against Predators

The Nashville News.Net

Auburn ascends to No. 1 for first time ever

The Nashville News.Net

How many bones do penguins have?

The Nashville News.Net

NHL roundup: Sidney Crosby's SO goal lifts Pens past Jets

The Nashville News.Net

Tim Stutzle scores deciding goal to lift Senators past Blue Jackets

The Nashville News.Net

Defensive issues plague Sens, Jackets ahead of battle

The Nashville News.Net

NHL roundup: Oilers turn back Flames, end skid at 7 games

The Nashville News.Net

Top 25 roundup: No. 24 Vols knock off No. 13 LSU in SEC battle

The Nashville News.Net

Matt Duchene's big night helps Predators defeat Red Wings

The Nashville News.Net

Santiago Vescovi, No. 24 Tennessee handle No. 13 LSU

The Nashville News.Net

Bengals defeat Titans on FG as time expires, 19-16

The Nashville News.Net

Reports: Derrick Henry won't be on snap count vs. Bengals

The Nashville News.Net

Losing streak over, Predators return home to face Red Wings

The Nashville News.Net

Blues' Ville Husso shuts out Kraken

The Nashville News.Net

Titans' power play: Derrick Henry returning to face Bengals

The Nashville News.Net

Action split as Titans' Derrick Henry returns vs. Bengals

The Nashville News.Net

WNBPA hints at impending WNBA expansion

The Nashville News.Net

Titans RB Derrick Henry activated, expected to start vs. Bengals

The Nashville News.Net

'Disappointed' UNC heads to Wake Forest in search of a win

The Nashville News.Net

Minus Brad Marchand, Bruins regroup to face Jets

The Nashville News.Net

Playoff parlay play: Titans vs. Bengals

The Nashville News.Net

Report: Titans RB Henry expected to start vs. Bengals

The Nashville News.Net

Kraken, in pursuit of first three-game win streak, face Blues

The Nashville News.Net

No. 13 LSU aims to get back on track vs. No. 24 Tennessee

The Nashville News.Net

Short-handed Canucks finally return home to face Panthers

The Nashville News.Net

NHL roundup: Shea Theodore scores in OT as Knights end skid

The Nashville News.Net

Stars finish back-to-back set vs. rested Red Wings

The Nashville News.Net

Jackets ride momentum into game vs. streaking Penguins

The Nashville News.Net

Roman Josi's assists milestone highlights Predators' win over Jets

The Nashville News.Net

Blue Jackets eke out win as Flyers' skid hits 10 games

The Nashville News.Net

NFL finalizes 2022 opponents for every team

The Nashville News.Net

A closer look at the Lions' Senior Bowl roster: Offense

The Nashville News.Net

Bucs Slated to Pick 27th in First Round of 2022 Draft

The Nashville News.Net

Playoff Quote Board: Money Mac; D Was The Key; The Right Mentality

The Nashville News.Net

Jake Elliott, the fan, in awe of Saturday's thrilling finishes

The Nashville News.Net

Experience is the best teacher

The Nashville News.Net

Media Roundtable: Bengals Road Show Makes AFC Divisional Stop

The Nashville News.Net

2022 NFL Draft Order

The Nashville News.Net

Bengals Booth Podcast: I'm So Excited

The Nashville News.Net

Contipelli's Countdown | Divisional Round vs Tennessee Titans

The Nashville News.Net

Seattle Seahawks 2021 Season Honors

The Nashville News.Net

Vū Technologies Expands its Virtual Studio Network to Nashville with a Massive LED Soundstage.

The Nashville News.Net

Tennessee News

New US policy to attract foreign science, tech students

The Nashville News.Net

Tennessee man awarded $9 million after restaurant serves bleach

The Nashville News.Net

Juice prices surge due to worst orange shortage since WWII

The Nashville News.Net

Original Six rivals Red Wings, Blackhawks struggling for consistency

The Nashville News.Net

Reports: Titans parting ways with four assistant coaches

The Nashville News.Net

No. 18 Tennessee out to continue rise vs. Florida

The Nashville News.Net

Access More

News Releases

The Nashville News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

New US policy to attract foreign science, tech students

The Nashville News.Net

Rio delays Carnival until April due to Omicron

The Nashville News.Net

Comments by German navy chief on Ukraine result in his resignation

The Nashville News.Net

Turkish journalist arrested, faces jail for insulting Erdogan

The Nashville News.Net

Frenchman, 75 year-old, dies during second crossing of Atlantic

The Nashville News.Net

Bowing to international sanctions, Chevron, Total to depart Myanmar

The Nashville News.Net

Restaurants protest Minneapolis Covid mandates, sue city

The Nashville News.Net

U.S. denies reports it is planning to evacuate embassy in Ukraine

The Nashville News.Net

Cuban demonstrators brace for long prison terms following trials

The Nashville News.Net

With new Covid cases falling, UK eases restrictions

The Nashville News.Net

Access More
The Nashville News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2022 The Nashville News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.