Devils D P.K. Subban placed in COVID-19 protocol

Field Level Media
19 Dec 2021, 03:55 GMT+10

New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Saturday.

Subban is the fifth member of the Devils to enter protocol, joining fellow blue-liners Ryan Graves and Christian Jaros and forwards Nico Hischier and Jesper Boqvist.

Subban, 32, was held out of New Jersey's 5-3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday as a precaution.

A former Norris Trophy recipient as the NHL's top defenseman, Subban has recorded 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in 27 games this season.

Subban has 456 points (112 goals, 344 assists) in 784 career games with the Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators and Devils.

--Field Level Media

