Red Wings hope to start new streak at home vs. depleted Blues

09 Dec 2021

The Detroit Red Wings' winning streak ended with a thud. They'll try to start another one when they visit St. Louis on Thursday.

Detroit lost at home 5-2 to Nashville on Tuesday after collecting five consecutive victories.

Team captain Dylan Larkin said the Wings didn't deserve to win againstthe Predators.

"They outbattled us," Larkin said. "We've been playing well, good hockey. We won five games in a row. We didn't come out and execute."

That was readily apparent in the disparity in shots on goal -- Nashville had 33, Detroit just 16. The Wings are in the midst of playing three games in four nights -- they'll face Colorado on Friday after visiting the Blues.

"We have to forget this one quickly," Larkin said. "We have two more teams from the West that are tough, on the road, and we have to set our focus on that. Those are huge hockey games for our team. The biggest thing now is how we respond in St. Louis and Colorado."

Whether they'll have star rookie defenseman Moritz Seider is a major question mark. Seider left Tuesday's game in the third period after getting slammed into the boards.

Regardless of who plays, the Red Wings have to be much sharper to avert a losing streak.

"We weren't ready to play," coach Jeff Blashill said. "They wanted those two points more than we wanted those two points. Certainly their physicality and competitiveness was better than ours."

The Blues have played in a lot of tight battles the past two weeks. Over the last six games, two were decided in overtime and two more required shootouts.

They had a home-and-home with the Florida Panthers the last two games. Florida won at home 4-3 in a shootout on Saturday and St. Louis eked out a 4-3 overtime triumph on Tuesday.

Pavel Buchnevich scored the game-winner less than a minute into OT. Vladimir Tarasenko had a goal and an assist.

"It was a real important goal for him," St. Louis coach Craig Berube said of Tarasenko. "I thought he really played well in the second and third."

The victory began a stretch of four straight home games for the Blues. They'll also host Montreal and Anaheim over the weekend.

They may not have goaltender Ville Husso available for that stretch. He left Tuesday's game late in regulation after suffering a lower-body injury.

St. Louis is already depleted by injuries and league protocols. Forwards David Perron, James Neal, Klim Kostin and Robert Thomas sat out the win with assorted injuries. Goalie Jordan Binnington, defenseman Justin Faulk and forward Tyler Bozak are in COVID-19 protocol.

"We're playing some good hockey teams and competing and battling, staying alive, and had a good win (Tuesday)," forward Brandon Saad said. "I think the message is whoever's healthy, whoever's playing, keep competing and we're going to have success."

The Red Wings also have two players sidelined by league protocols -- first-line forward Tyler Bertuzzi and defenseman Marc Staal.

Detroit won its first matchup with St. Louis 4-2 on Nov. 24 as Larkin and Robby Fabbri each had a goal and an assist. Fabbri scored one of the two Red Wings' goals against Nashville.

--Field Level Media

