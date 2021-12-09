Thu, 09 Dec 2021

«Back to Home

Islanders aim for first win in new home arena vs. Predators

Field Level Media
09 Dec 2021, 06:40 GMT+10

One losing streak that felt historic ended Tuesday night for the New York Islanders. On Thursday, they'll get a chance to snap a skid that actually is bound for the record books.

The Islanders will look to win their first game at their new home Thursday night when they host the Nashville Predators at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y.

Both teams were off Wednesday after earning road wins Tuesday night, when the Islanders beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 and the Predators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2.

The win ended an 11-game losing streak (0-8-3) for the Islanders, whose hopes of finally advancing beyond the NHL semifinals -- they fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the final four in each of the last two seasons -- were endangered by injuries to leading scorer Brock Nelson and defenseman Ryan Pulock as well as a COVID-19 outbreak. Eight players were placed in protocols last month for New York, which had a trio of games postponed before returning to action Dec. 2.

The Islanders earned points by getting to overtime or the shootout in each of their first three games back from pause, but the 11-game skid was still the longest for the franchise since a 14-game losing streak (0-11-3) from Oct. 23 through Nov. 24, 2010.

On Tuesday, the Islanders never trailed and took control when Oliver Wahlstrom and captain Anders Lee scored 27 seconds apart late in the second. Lee, who said he had two difficult days while battling COVID-19 last month, finished with two goals as New York scored its most goals since a 6-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 4.

"This was a shock to us -- very tough mentally to grind out," Lee said of the losing streak. "There's times where it feels like it's never going to go your way and the only way to get out of something like this is sticking together. We broke through tonight. Now we can put this stretch behind us and really start to build off of it."

The Islanders are still seeking their first win at UBS Arena, where they are 0-4-2 since the building opened Nov. 20. It is the longest home arena-opening losing streak for an NHL team. The Columbus Blue Jackets opened 0-5-0 at Nationwide Arena in their debut season in 2000-01.

For the Predators, the win Tuesday continued a lengthy stretch of impressively consistent play. Nashville is 13-6-1 since a 1-4-0 start and has suffered back-to-back losses just once -- on Nov. 16 and 20 -- in that span.

"When you come closer to Christmas and New Year's, you want to have that dialed in," Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm told The Tennessean. "You're not going to win every game, but as long as you see your game is there and your effort is there ... it's a process."

The Predators raced to a 2-0 first-period lead Tuesday and led 4-1 early in the third period on their way to outshooting the Red Wings 33-16 as they snapped Detroit's winning streak at five games.

"That's a good team that has been playing really well, but I felt like we were able to control all 60 minutes," Predators defenseman Roman Josi said.

--Field Level Media

More Nashville News

Access More
NHL roundup: Isles end 11-game skid with win over Senators

The Nashville News.Net

Youth with autism spectrum disorder should be screened for cholesterol levels: Study

The Nashville News.Net

Texas Tech knocks off No. 13 Tennessee in overtime

The Nashville News.Net

Titans activate S Kevin Byard off COVID list

The Nashville News.Net

Revolution MF Carles Gil named 2021 MLS MVP

The Nashville News.Net

Report: McNeese coach Frank Wilson resigns

The Nashville News.Net

Jets WR Corey Davis to have season-ending hip surgery

The Nashville News.Net

Senators, Isles bring opposite streaks into matchup

The Nashville News.Net

Rookies Lucas Raymond, Moritz Seider lead Wings vs. Predators

The Nashville News.Net

Titans WR Julio Jones designated to return from IR

The Nashville News.Net

NHL roundup: Patrick Kane's SO goal propels Blackhawks to win

The Nashville News.Net

Top 25 roundup: Texas Tech stuns No. 13 Tennessee in OT

The Nashville News.Net

Predators end Red Wings' 5-game win streak

The Nashville News.Net

Stars aim for franchise-record eighth straight victory in Vegas

The Nashville News.Net

Buffs looking for defensive surge as they host Eastern Washington

The Nashville News.Net

McNeese coach Frank Wilson resigns to join LSU staff

The Nashville News.Net

Dak Prescott, Derrick Henry headline Walter Payton award nominees

The Nashville News.Net

Reports: Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick to have hip surgery

The Nashville News.Net

Blue Jackets push to get back on track on road vs. Maple Leafs

The Nashville News.Net

Bowl Game Odds: Alabama-Georgia favored to meet in CFP title game

The Nashville News.Net

Red Bulls G Carlos Coronel signs three-year contract

The Nashville News.Net

Sign up for The Nashville News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

50
Partly Cloudy in Nashville

All Nashville News Headlines

New procedures handle ten covid infected cruise passengers in USA

The Nashville News.Net

Last of War II's 'Band of Brothers,' Edward Shames, dies at age 99

The Nashville News.Net

Citing increased costs, Dollar Tree raises prices from $1 to $1.25

The Nashville News.Net

Red Wings hope to start new streak at home vs. depleted Blues

The Nashville News.Net

Islanders aim for first win in new home arena vs. Predators

The Nashville News.Net

NHL roundup: Isles end 11-game skid with win over Senators

The Nashville News.Net

Top 25 roundup: Texas Tech stuns No. 13 Tennessee in OT

The Nashville News.Net

Youth with autism spectrum disorder should be screened for cholesterol levels: Study

The Nashville News.Net

Predators end Red Wings' 5-game win streak

The Nashville News.Net

Texas Tech knocks off No. 13 Tennessee in overtime

The Nashville News.Net

Stars aim for franchise-record eighth straight victory in Vegas

The Nashville News.Net

Titans activate S Kevin Byard off COVID list

The Nashville News.Net

Buffs looking for defensive surge as they host Eastern Washington

The Nashville News.Net

Revolution MF Carles Gil named 2021 MLS MVP

The Nashville News.Net

McNeese coach Frank Wilson resigns to join LSU staff

The Nashville News.Net

Report: McNeese coach Frank Wilson resigns

The Nashville News.Net

Dak Prescott, Derrick Henry headline Walter Payton award nominees

The Nashville News.Net

Jets WR Corey Davis to have season-ending hip surgery

The Nashville News.Net

Reports: Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick to have hip surgery

The Nashville News.Net

Senators, Isles bring opposite streaks into matchup

The Nashville News.Net

Blue Jackets push to get back on track on road vs. Maple Leafs

The Nashville News.Net

Rookies Lucas Raymond, Moritz Seider lead Wings vs. Predators

The Nashville News.Net

Bowl Game Odds: Alabama-Georgia favored to meet in CFP title game

The Nashville News.Net

Titans WR Julio Jones designated to return from IR

The Nashville News.Net

Red Bulls G Carlos Coronel signs three-year contract

The Nashville News.Net

NHL roundup: Patrick Kane's SO goal propels Blackhawks to win

The Nashville News.Net

Hamburger in golden veil

The Nashville News.Net

NFL roundup: Lions get first win with TD on final play

The Nashville News.Net

Gene discoveries might aid people who stutter: Study

The Nashville News.Net

Adam Boqvist, Blue Jackets fend off Sharks

The Nashville News.Net

Steelers score late, hold off Ravens

The Nashville News.Net

Bowl season set with matchups for all 84 teams

The Nashville News.Net

No. 13 Tennessee to get spotlight test vs. Texas Tech

The Nashville News.Net

Talles Magno's goal sends NYCFC past Union, into MLS Cup final

The Nashville News.Net

NHL roundup: Alex Ovechkin reaches milestone in Caps' win

The Nashville News.Net

Alex Ovechkin scores 750th goal as Caps defeat Jackets

The Nashville News.Net

Top 25 roundup: No. 16 Alabama turns back No. 3 Gonzaga

The Nashville News.Net

Filip Forsberg lifts Preds over Habs with OT goal

The Nashville News.Net

Alex Ovechin scores 750th goal as Caps defeat Jackets

The Nashville News.Net

Lane Kiffin agrees to contract to remain at Ole Miss

The Nashville News.Net

No. 13 Tennessee holds off Colorado, 69-54

The Nashville News.Net

Colts activate S Khari Willis, put C Ryan Kelly on COVID list

The Nashville News.Net

COVID-depleted Union host NYCFC in East final

The Nashville News.Net

UNC in better place with ACC opener ahead vs. Georgia Tech

The Nashville News.Net

Pro Football Hall of Fame DE Claude Humphrey dies

The Nashville News.Net

Report: Seahawks to activate RB Adrian Peterson

The Nashville News.Net

Week 13 betting capsules: Bills, Patriots tussle for AFC East

The Nashville News.Net

Several Union players in protocol ahead of East final

The Nashville News.Net

Senators showing life as Avalanche come to town

The Nashville News.Net

Alex Ovechkin eyeing 750th goal as Caps host Blue Jackets

The Nashville News.Net

Tennessee News

New procedures handle ten covid infected cruise passengers in USA

The Nashville News.Net

Last of War II's 'Band of Brothers,' Edward Shames, dies at age 99

The Nashville News.Net

Citing increased costs, Dollar Tree raises prices from $1 to $1.25

The Nashville News.Net

Red Wings hope to start new streak at home vs. depleted Blues

The Nashville News.Net

Islanders aim for first win in new home arena vs. Predators

The Nashville News.Net

Grizzlies PG Ja Morant enters COVID-19 protocols

The Nashville News.Net

Access More

News Releases

The Nashville News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

Large numbers of company Christmas parties canceled in Britain

The Nashville News.Net

Rescuers scramble to find survivors after Indonesia volcano erupts

The Nashville News.Net

China and Russia depict democracy summit as Cold War politics

The Nashville News.Net

New procedures handle ten covid infected cruise passengers in USA

The Nashville News.Net

Hotels in Britain see wave of cancellations due to Covid Omicron

The Nashville News.Net

Last of War II's 'Band of Brothers,' Edward Shames, dies at age 99

The Nashville News.Net

U.S. Congress poised to sign $778 billion military spending bill

The Nashville News.Net

German frustration seen with more restrictions for unvaccinated

The Nashville News.Net

Prison awaits former Netflix staff convicted of insider trading

The Nashville News.Net

After cutting off wrong leg, Austrian MD fined $3,000, gets new job

The Nashville News.Net

Access More
The Nashville News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2021 The Nashville News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.