Thu, 11 Nov 2021

«Back to Home

Kelly Oubre Jr. comes off bench to pace Hornets over Grizzlies

Field Level Media
11 Nov 2021, 13:55 GMT+10

Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 37 points off the bench and the Charlotte Hornets rallied after surrendering a double-digit lead, salvaging the final game of a five-game road trip by defeating the Memphis Grizzlies 118-108 on Wednesday night.

Oubre connected on seven 3-point baskets and was 13-for-17 overall from the field. The Hornets went 1-4 on visits to Western Conference stops, snapping a five-game losing streak.

Oubre bailed out the Hornets after Memphis' big third-quarter burst and then he provided more clutch points in the final quarter. He tallied five points in a 33-second span as Charlotte took a 102-93 edge into the final 4 1/2 minutes.

Later, he punctuated the victory with two more 3-pointers in the last two minutes.

Gordon Hayward was 11-for-11 on foul shots on his way to 25 points, LaMelo Ball supplied 12 points, nine rebounds and eight assists and Terry Rozier had 11 points to boost the Hornets, who overcame 17 turnovers.

Ja Morant scored 22 of his 32 points in the first half for the Grizzlies. He made 10 of 15 shots from the field in the opening half, with four of the misfirings coming from 3-point range.

Dillon Brooks notched 20 points in a reserve role and Jaren Jackson Jr. added 19 points for Memphis, which was 9-for-38 on 3s.

The Hornets led 60-52 at halftime, collecting 19 assists on 23 field goals. They were sparked by eight first-half 3-point baskets along with 12 points from Hayward and 11 points from Oubre.

Memphis, which trailed by as many as 14 points in the opening half, was 4-for-24 on first-half 3s. The Grizzlies were 2-for-6 on free throws at the break.

The Grizzlies used a 14-0 run to build a 70-62 lead in the third quarter before the Hornets responded. Oubre sparked Charlotte with three 3-point baskets in a two-minute span. Later, his 3-pointer pushed the Hornets to an 81-78 edge entering the fourth quarter.

--Field Level Media

More Nashville News

Access More
Predators jump to early lead, cruise past host Stars

The Nashville News.Net

Dodgers finalize one-year deal with LHP Andrew Heaney

The Nashville News.Net

Avs set to face Canucks without Nathan MacKinnon

The Nashville News.Net

Colts out to prevent first Jaguars' win streak in two years

The Nashville News.Net

Middle Tennessee won't leave C-USA for MAC

The Nashville News.Net

Top 25 basketball roundup: No. 9 Duke beats No. 10 Kentucky in opener

The Nashville News.Net

No. 18 Tennessee blows past UT-Martin, 90-62

The Nashville News.Net

2021 CMA Awards presenters include Katy Perry, Kelsea Ballerini, Darius Rucker

The Nashville News.Net

No. 1 Georgia aims to cap SEC sweep at Tennessee

The Nashville News.Net

Blackhawks aim to keep momentum rolling at home vs. Penguins

The Nashville News.Net

NHL roundup: Blackhawks win in King's debut

The Nashville News.Net

Bengals' Katie Blackburn becomes 1st woman on competition committee

The Nashville News.Net

Titans look to knock off Saints for sixth straight win

The Nashville News.Net

Banged-up Cardinals draw Panthers with backup QB

The Nashville News.Net

Panthers exploring options after Sam Darnold lands on IR

The Nashville News.Net

Kentucky not dwelling on skid, focused on Vandy

The Nashville News.Net

No. 12 Memphis intros Emoni Bates, mauls Tennessee Tech, 89-65

The Nashville News.Net

Idle Tom Brady pulls even with Josh Allen in MVP race

The Nashville News.Net

4 unexpected places where adults can learn science

The Nashville News.Net

No. 1 Georgia continues making history on defense

The Nashville News.Net

Tennessee pastor tackles GUNMAN to floor during church service

The Nashville News.Net

Sign up for The Nashville News

a daily newsletter full of things to discuss over drinks.and the great thing is that it's on the house!

58
Mostly Cloudy in Nashville

All Nashville News Headlines

Political maneuvers impacting vaccination of American children

The Nashville News.Net

Parts of rural America resisting Covid vaccines

The Nashville News.Net

Hot teams square off as Blues meet Predators

The Nashville News.Net

NHL roundup: Jack Campbell, Leafs shut out Flyers

The Nashville News.Net

US federal judge overturns Texas ban on school mask mandates

The Nashville News.Net

Predators jump to early lead, cruise past host Stars

The Nashville News.Net

Bengals' Katie Blackburn becomes 1st woman on competition committee

The Nashville News.Net

Dodgers finalize one-year deal with LHP Andrew Heaney

The Nashville News.Net

Titans look to knock off Saints for sixth straight win

The Nashville News.Net

Avs set to face Canucks without Nathan MacKinnon

The Nashville News.Net

Banged-up Cardinals draw Panthers with backup QB

The Nashville News.Net

Colts out to prevent first Jaguars' win streak in two years

The Nashville News.Net

Panthers exploring options after Sam Darnold lands on IR

The Nashville News.Net

Middle Tennessee won't leave C-USA for MAC

The Nashville News.Net

Kentucky not dwelling on skid, focused on Vandy

The Nashville News.Net

Top 25 basketball roundup: No. 9 Duke beats No. 10 Kentucky in opener

The Nashville News.Net

No. 12 Memphis intros Emoni Bates, mauls Tennessee Tech, 89-65

The Nashville News.Net

No. 18 Tennessee blows past UT-Martin, 90-62

The Nashville News.Net

Idle Tom Brady pulls even with Josh Allen in MVP race

The Nashville News.Net

2021 CMA Awards presenters include Katy Perry, Kelsea Ballerini, Darius Rucker

The Nashville News.Net

4 unexpected places where adults can learn science

The Nashville News.Net

No. 1 Georgia aims to cap SEC sweep at Tennessee

The Nashville News.Net

No. 1 Georgia continues making history on defense

The Nashville News.Net

Blackhawks aim to keep momentum rolling at home vs. Penguins

The Nashville News.Net

Tennessee pastor tackles GUNMAN to floor during church service

The Nashville News.Net

NHL roundup: Blackhawks win in King's debut

The Nashville News.Net

Titans' defense shines in dominant win over Rams

The Nashville News.Net

D.C. United top Toronto FC, misses playoffs

The Nashville News.Net

Blackhawks win in OT in first game under interim coach

The Nashville News.Net

NFL roundup: Jaguars stun Bills in low-scoring win

The Nashville News.Net

Red Bulls' draw with Nashville enough for East's final playoff berth

The Nashville News.Net

D.C. United tops Toronto FC, misses playoffs

The Nashville News.Net

Canelo Alvarez knocks Caleb Plant to become first undisputed super-middleweight champion

The Nashville News.Net

Top 25 roundup: No. 3 Michigan State stunned by Purdue

The Nashville News.Net

Johnny Gaudreau tallies two goals as Flames destroy Rangers

The Nashville News.Net

NHL roundup: Panthers throttle Hurricanes

The Nashville News.Net

Tennessee hangs on to beat No. 18 Kentucky

The Nashville News.Net

Late Cole Sillinger goal powers Blue Jackets over Avalanche

The Nashville News.Net

Canucks face Stars, look to end power-play woes

The Nashville News.Net

CF Montreal, Orlando City meet with playoffs on line

The Nashville News.Net

Crew must beat Fire to keep ultra-slim playoff chance alive

The Nashville News.Net

Red Bulls clinging to playoff life at Nashville SC

The Nashville News.Net

Paul Biya, Cameroon's 88-Year-Old President, Marks 39 Years in Power

The Nashville News.Net

D.C. United need a win at Toronto and lots of help

The Nashville News.Net

Atlanta United aim to punch postseason ticket vs. FC Cincinnati

The Nashville News.Net

Browns place RT Jack Conklin (elbow) on IR

The Nashville News.Net

Jaguars Wednesday: Allen "thankful" for honor

The Nashville News.Net

Patriots Mailbag: Changes up front, adding WRs and more

The Nashville News.Net

NFL Notes: Pats playoff picture coming into focus

The Nashville News.Net

Power Rankings: How Far Did Cowboys Drop

The Nashville News.Net

Tennessee News

Political maneuvers impacting vaccination of American children

The Nashville News.Net

Parts of rural America resisting Covid vaccines

The Nashville News.Net

Hot teams square off as Blues meet Predators

The Nashville News.Net

NHL roundup: Jack Campbell, Leafs shut out Flyers

The Nashville News.Net

US federal judge overturns Texas ban on school mask mandates

The Nashville News.Net

Extremely heavy rainfall likely in TN's 6 districts, says IMD

The Nashville News.Net

Access More

News Releases

The Nashville News.Net's News Release Publishing Service provides a medium for circulating your organization's news.

International News

George Harrison's Liverpool home for sale; Beatles rehearsed there

The Nashville News.Net

Euthanasia bill passed by Portugal parliament, awaits signature

The Nashville News.Net

World Health Org. warns of 500,000 more Covid deaths by February

The Nashville News.Net

United States orders embassy employees to leave Ethiopia

The Nashville News.Net

New Zealand praises US presence in Asia while maintaining China ties

The Nashville News.Net

After striking underwater mountain, US sub officers lose commands

The Nashville News.Net

Lithuania building border wall to stop migrants sent by Belarus

The Nashville News.Net

Food prices up 3% in October for third month in row

The Nashville News.Net

Officials: expect long waits as international tourists return to US

The Nashville News.Net

Activists release circus animals, found wandering Madrid streets

The Nashville News.Net

Access More
The Nashville News.Net
SITE DATA
CONNECT

© Copyright 1999-2021 The Nashville News.Net - Mainstream Media Ltd. All rights reserved.